Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – everything you need to know about the Netflix series

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a chilling Netflix series about one of history’s most notorious serial killers.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and actor Evan Peters have teamed up again for the dramatisation of this horrifying true crime story.

The new horror series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmeren Story is now available to watch on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story exposes the gruesome crimes of the serial killer (Credit: Netflix)

What is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is set between 1978 and 1991, during which time the infamous murderer took the lives of 17 victims.

Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Monster, was a notorious serial killer.

He murdered and dismembered his victims – men and boys – over the course of 13 years.

He’s infamous for his heinous and gruesome crimes, which involved necrophilia, cannibalism and preserving body parts.

Unlike most true crime series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is set to expose these horrific crimes from the perspective of his victims.

It also shows how the systematic racism and failure of the police allowed Jeffrey Dahmer to murder in plain sight for over a decade.

Who is in the cast of Monster?

Evan Peters plays the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix Limited series.

This isn’t the first time Evan Peters has worked with Ryan Murphy as he’s also appeared in the hit series American Horror Story.

Evan is best known for playing the role of Tate in the first season of the horror anthology.

The actor has also played the role of Quicksliver in the X-Men films.

Marvel fans may know Evan Peters from the series Wandavision, where he took on the role of Ralph Bohner.

Starring alongside Evan Peters in the Netflix crime series is Niecy Nash, who plays Jeffrey’s neighbour, Glenda Cleveland.

Niecy Nash is an American actress and comedian who’s known for playing Didi in the HBO series Getting On.

She also made appearances in Scream Queens and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Molly Wingwald also stars in the series as Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother, Shari.

Molly is famous for roles in the classic movies The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles.

The star has recently made a comeback in the industry, as she took on the role of AI-Anon in the new comedy-drama The Bear on Hulu.

Playing Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad is American actor Richard Jenkins.

Richard’s first major role wasn’t until 2001 where he played Nathaniel Fisher in the superb series Six Feet Under.

He is also known for his roles in the films Step Brothers, The Cabin in the Woods and The Shape of Water.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Molly Ringwald and Richard Jenkins (Credit: Netflix)

How many episodes is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

There are 10 hour-long episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in total.

But the Netflix series starring Evan Peters is only a limited series.

Netflix limited series are shows with just one season.

The episodes tell a complete story.

How can I watch Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?

All episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are currently available on Netflix.

The episodes went live on Wednesday September 21 2022.

So you can binge-watch the series if you can stomach it!

Netflix’s new limited series stars Niecy Nash (Credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The first trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came out on Friday September 26 2022.

In the trailer (see below), we saw a glimpse of Jeffrey’s relationship with his neighbour Glenda Cleveland.

After witnessing some strange behaviour from her neighbour, Glenda tried to warn the police…

But they didn’t listen to her.

When Jeffrey found out about her complaint, he offered Glenda a sandwich that he had prepared for her.

Just don’t ask what was in the sandwich!

He then tells Glenda: “You’re just like my mum, telling on me when I ain’t done nothing wrong.”

Glenda Cleveland was a real neighbour who tried to warn the police of Jeffrey’s questionable behaviour.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.

