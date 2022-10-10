The Soham Murders: Inside Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley’s toxic relationship

Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley are at the centre of an upcoming Channel 5 drama that looks into the toxic relationship the couple shared.

Maxine starts on Monday October 10 2022, starring Scott Reid and Jemma Carlton as Ian and Maxine.

Huntley was convicted of the Soham murders, after killing 10-year-old friends Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in August 2002.

The two girls left a family barbecue, heading to their local sports centre to get some sweets from the vending machine.

Their parents never saw them alive again.

Huntley, now 48, and his girlfriend at the time Maxine Carr, 45, were known to the girls.

He was a caretaker at a secondary school in Soham, while Maxine was their teaching assistant.

Maxine, who helped cover up the murders, was convicted of perverting the course of justice.

But, behind the tragic murders of Holly and Jessica, lay the toxic and violent relationship between Ian and Maxine.

Jessica and Holly went missing in 2002 (Credit: Channel 5)

Ian Huntley and Maxine Carr relationship: How did they meet?

Maxine Carr met Ian Huntley in 1999 in a nightclub in Grimsby, when she was 22, and he was 25.

Soon after, she moved into his flat, in a town in North Lincolnshire.

As a teenager, she had become conscious of her appearance and developed an eating disorder.

Her weight dropped to just six stone at one point.

She fell for Ian Huntley when they met.

When asked in a later interview if it was love at first sight, she replied: “For me, maybe.”

But things soon turned sour, when Huntley turned violent towards his new girlfriend.

Was Ian Huntley abusive to Maxine Carr?

According to Carr’s sister, Hayley, Huntley showered Maxine Carr with gifts and flowers to begin with, but soon became controlling.

She said of the couple’s time together: “They were arguing all the time.

“He thumped her in the face.

“He grabbed her around the throat and thicked her lip.”

Maxine and Ian lived in Scunthorpe together, where she worked various jobs, including in a food factory and an insurance sales job.

But she wanted to become a teacher.

When Huntley got a job as a caretaker in a school in the quiet village of Soham, Cambridgeshire, Carr started working at the same school as a teaching assistant.

Ian Huntley was initially eliminated by police in the investigation (Credit: Channel 5)

Did they cheat on each other?

Despite being seen as a shy character, Maxine reportedly became very extroverted when drinking alcohol.

So much so, that Huntley rarely allowed her to drink when not in his presence, as he feared she would become flirtatious.

She also reportedly had one-night stands on evenings out – according to past boyfriends.

On the night of the murders, Carr was 10 miles away, reportedly cheating on Ian with a 17 year old on a night out in Grimsby.

Huntley had been unhappy that Carr had gone away for the weekend with family, asking her to come back.

Carr had also suspected that Huntley was having an affair.

Later, when the pair were jailed, a woman had come forward to say she had slept with Huntley while he was with Carr.

We now know that Maxine repeatedly vouched for Huntley for two weeks after the murders – giving a false alibi.

This meant that the killer was initially eliminated from the investigation.

Maxine also cleaned their house, removing potentially vital evidence.

Famously, she later turned on him during the trial.

The pair are no longer together.

Maxine was charged with perverting the course of justice (Credit: Cambridgeshire Police)

What are Maxine Carr and Ian Huntley doing now?

Huntley is serving a 40-year minimum jail term for murdering Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells.

He will not have a chance to apply for parole until he is 71.

Maxine received a three-and-a-half-year sentence for lying about Ian’s alibi.

She served just 21 months before she was released under an anonymity order. She recently got married.

Maxine, which starts on Monday October 10 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5, looks at her role in the barbaric and senseless act.

