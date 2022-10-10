C5’s Maxine: Uproar over drama about Ian Huntley, Maxine Carr and the Soham Murders

Maxine is the latest true crime drama coming to Channel 5, but it’s received mixed reactions so far…

The three-part series follows the tragic Soham murders through the perspective of Maxine Carr – the fiancée of the killer Ian Huntley.

Reactions so far have been mixed about whether Channel 5 should have made a programme about the horrific murders.

Some viewers are angry about the series and believe the young victims should be left to rest in peace.

What do you think? Is the Channel 5 drama in bad taste?

The drama follows the perspective of Ian Huntley’s fiancée Maxine Carr (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Maxine on Channel 5 about?

Maxine is a new three-part drama on Channel 5, starting on Monday October 10 2022.

It’s told from the perspective of Maxine Carr, the fiancée of Ian Huntley who murdered Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham in 2002.

Huntley lured the girls to his house under the pretence that their classroom assistant Maxine Carr was there.

In fact, Maxine was NOT at home and Ian Huntley murdered the girls there.

Maxine Carr faked an alibi for her fiancé and became public enemy number one at the time.

The drama will examine Carr and Huntley’s relationship and the police investigation into the crime.

The show will also examine the media frenzy that followed the case.

Maxine explores Carr’s relationship with Ian Huntley (Credit: Channel 5)

Maxine on Channel 5 reactions: What are viewers saying about the show?

When the first sneak peek images of actress Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr came out, viewers had mixed reactions.

They questioned whether a show on the murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman should be made at all.

One TV viewers tweeted: “Not sure how I feel about these dramas, I just feel for the families. I won’t be watching.”

Another viewer commented: “Makes me sick that this is even a thing… It’s Holly and Jessica that should have a story!!!”

A third also felt the same way about Holly and Jessica’s memory, saying: “Shouldn’t even be making this! Rest In Peace! Jessica and Holly!”

Another viewer admitted: “The Maxine Carr story will be tough for a lot of people.

“But the Channel 5 dramas always do great casts.”

Understandably, viewers fear the show will sympathise with Maxine Carr and her choice to lie about Huntley’s alibi.

A judge sentenced her to three and a half years in jail for lying about being with her fiancé when she was 100 miles away in Grimsby.

One viewer rants: “Monsters… Firstly, they shouldn’t be made out to be heroes. Secondly, think about the families.”

Another also added that the series might stroke the egos of Ian Huntley and Maxine Carr.

They said: “Why, oh why, do they give ‘people’ like her the publicity??

“Why give them the satisfaction of being glorified for what they have done?

“It’s like giving them a pat on their back and rubbing their egos.

“They are nothing and should be treated as such!”

Ian Huntley murdered Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in his home (Credit: Channel 5)

What do Channel 5 say about making the programme?

A spokesperson for Channel 5 says: “The events of Soham in 2002 were a tragedy that touched the nation at large – and, as such, the casting process has been of primary importance to allow us to tell the story authentically and sensitively.

“We also believe we’ve brought together a hugely talented and intelligent cast who bring nuance and a sense of realism to some really challenging roles.”

The families of Holly and Jessica have not yet commented on the making of the programme.

Maxine begins on Monday October 10 on Channel 5 at 9pm. It will also be available on My5.

