Maxine: Channel 5 release trailer and first pictures of Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr

Channel 5 have finally confirmed the start date of their new true crime series Maxine – and it’s coming soon to C5.

Maxine is a new controversial new drama that explores the true and heartbreaking story of the Soham Murders in 2002.

Unlike other true crime dramas seen through the eyes of the victims, this is from the point of view of Maxine Carr.

Maxine Carr’s fiancé, Ian Huntley, was the man behind the horrific murders of school girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

And the nation was horrified when they found out that Maxine had been lying to the police and creating a false alibi for her fiancé.

The series will delve deeper into Maxine and Ian‘s troubled relationship and why Maxine decided to lie to the police.

So when does the series start, and how can you watch it?

Maxine C5 start date

Channel 5 has confirmed the start date for the new true crime series Maxine.

The series is three episodes which will air over three nights.

The first episode airs on Monday October 10 at 9pm on Channel 5.

The second episode will air on Tuesday October 11 at the same time, with the conclusion on Wednesday October 12.

What is Maxine about?

Maxine tells the true story of the tragic case that appalled the UK in 2002 – the Soham Murders.

In August 2002, two school girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman went missing after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets.

But while they were out, they came across school caretaker Ian Huntley.

He lured them into his home and subsequently murdered them in cold blood.

The girls weren’t found until 13 days later, when their dead bodies were discovered near an air base in Suffolk.

Eventually, the police discovered that Ian was the man behind the crimes.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

In 2003, Ian’s fiancé, Maxine Carr, was also convicted for conspiring with Ian Huntley and creating a false alibi for Ian to the police.

The series will give a new perspective on the murders, as it turns the spotlight onto school assistant Maxine Carr.

It will also explain why Maxine lied for her fiancé and how she went on to become public enemy No.1.

Maxine C5 start date: Channel 5 drops first look images

Channel 5 has dropped the first look images for the new series with actress Jemma Carlton as Maxine Carr.

The newcomer bears an uncanny likeness to school assistant Maxine.

The images show a prison mugshot of Jemma in character as Maxine wearing a black T-shirt with red hair and bangs.

And the transformation is scarily accurate.

We can’t wait to see how Jemma portrays the role of the school assistant Maxine in her first ever TV debut.

Channel 5 releases Maxine trailer

Channel 5 has now dropped the trailer for the new true crime series.

In the trailer, we see the police on the search for the two Soham school girls Holly and Jessica after they disappeared.

Viewers see Maxine’s fiancé, Ian Huntley, looking very guilty.

Scott Reid takes on the role of Ian, who is shown crying to his fiancée Maxine saying: “I can’t go to prison!”

Maxine then replies: “No one is going to prison.”

From removing stains on the floor to lying to the press, we then see the pair do everything they can to stop the truth from coming out.

But how long until the police catch on to their lies?

Maxine starts on Monday 10 October at 9pm on Channel 5.

