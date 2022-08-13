Maxine on Channel 5: start date, trailer and cast of Soham murders drama

Channel 5 has shared the first preview of Maxine, the new true-crime drama, coming to the channel.

Maxine will examine the 2002 Soham police investigation into school assistant Maxine Carr and her caretaker fiancé Ian Huntley.

But when does it start, who’s in the cast and what exactly happened?

Here’s everything we know so far…

What is Maxine on Channel 5 about?

Maxine is based on the real-life horrific Soham Murders.

Ian Huntley was imprisoned for the double murder of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, a tragic case that shocked the nation.

The new drama will be in three parts and explore events focused on Maxine Carr.

The series will also explore Carr’s rocky relationship with Huntley, why she lied for him and how she became such a huge public enemy.

Maxine will show the scale of the police investigation and the media frenzy that followed the biggest manhunt ever seen in British history.

Who is in the cast of Maxine?

Newcomer Jemma Carlton plays the lead role of Maxine Carr.

The actress graduated from the prestigious Rose Bruford acting school in 2019, and has featured in some impressive theatre performances since.

Notably, she played Sadie Sink’s Stranger Things character Max in Secret Cinema’s immersive theatre experience of the show.

Line of Duty star Scott Reid stars as Ian Huntley. He played Michael Farmer in series 4 of the show.

He’s also played Methadone Mick in BBC’s Still Game since 2016 and starred as DC Mick Clark in the ITV true crime series White House Farm.

Steve Edge from The Madame Blanc Mysteries plays journalist Brain Farmer along with Natalie Britton from Prime’s Them as tabloid journalist Jane Kerrigan.

Kate O’Toole from The Tudors also features.

When does it start?

The show does not have an official start date yet.

It started filming in May this year in Ireland and has been included in Channel 5’s line-up of new dramas, so should air this autumn.

The channel has run a trailer of the mini-series.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 adds: “The events of Soham in 2002 were a tragedy which touched the nation at large.

“As such the casting process has been of primary importance to allow us to tell the story authentically and sensitively.

“We’ve brought together a hugely talented cast who bring nuance and a sense of realism to some really challenging roles.”

Maxine will air on Channel 5 later this year. It will also be available on My5.

