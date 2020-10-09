The Grand Party Hotel viewers were in tears last night over a ‘beautiful’ bride who passed away not long after her wedding day.

The third episode in the BBC documentary series, aired on Thursday (October 8) evening, featured couple Kaylea and Mark.

The pair were due to be married and staff at The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool were racing against the clock to prepare an incredible suite for them.

Bride Kaylea featured on The Grand Party Hotel with her man Mark (Credit: BBC)

What happened with bride Kaylea on The Grand Party Hotel?

Unfortunately, the date of their special day had been brought forward because Kaylea had terminal cancer.

She explained on the programme that doctors previously told her she had stage-four bowel cancer.

After an operation, they told her she was cancer free and she went on holiday. But it wasn’t long before Kaylea got sick again – and this time, doctors said there was nothing they could do.

The young mum explained that she has terminal cancer (Credit: BBC)

The programme showed the couple saying their nuptials in a church before returning to The Shankly Hotel and their suite, where senior director Kris and his team had created an elaborate flower arrangement above the bed.

Mum-of-two Kaylea said on the programme: “To me, my kids knowing I had the same name is a big thing. It just makes our family feel complete, and even if I’m not around, my kids know that I was their family.”

Even if I’m not around, my kids know that I was their family.

Sadly, at the end of The Grand Party Hotel, a message on screen revealed that Kaylea passed away two months after tying the knot with Mark.

It left viewers on Twitter feeling emotional.

At the end of The Grand Party Hotel, an on-screen message told viewers Kaylea died two months after her wedding (Credit: BBC)

What did The Grand Party Hotel viewers say?

One said: “Such dreadfully sad news about beautiful Kaylea. What a lovely wedding she and Mark had.”

Another tweeted: “God Kaylea. Heartbreaking.”

A third wrote: “Watching #thegrandpartyhotel and trying not to cry at Kaylea’s story – heartbreaking.”

Someone else said: “Started watching it laughing and ended up sobbing. What a beautiful bride, rest in peace brave lady.”

“Gosh that was emotional,” said a fifth, adding: “RIP beautiful Kaylea #thegrandpartyhotel.”

“Heartbreaking story behind that makeshift honeymoon suite on @BBCOne’s The Grand Party Hotel, a sixth tweeted. “Kaylea, a young mother of two who lost her battle with terminal cancer.”

Someone else admitted they were trying not to ‘bawl’ as they watched the documentary.

