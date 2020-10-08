The Savoy continued on ITV last night and one man’s £10,000 proposal left viewers gobsmacked.

In Wednesday (October 7) evening’s episode of the documentary series, customer Josh splashed out five figures on a room at the London hotel so he could pop the question to his girlfriend, Sarah.

On The Savoy, Josh’s proposal set him back £10,000 (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the proposal on ITV’s The Savoy?

It was Valentine’s Day and Josh and Sarah enjoyed an afternoon tea at the Savoy while staff worked to set up the room for the big moment.

The hotel’s employees arranged rose petals and candles around the couple’s room to make it as romantic as possible.

When the pair arrived at their suite, Josh got down on one knee and asked Sarah to be his wife.

Savoy staff prepared a romantic room for them (Credit: ITV)

How did Sarah respond to the proposal?

And of course, she said yes!

Afterwards, Josh reflected: “Sarah has always wanted to get married here, it’s one of the most glamorous hotels in London.”

I can’t cope, he’s booked a room for 10k per night to propose to his girlfriend.

Sarah chimed in happily: “It’s a special place now whatever happens, this is going to hold a memory forever.”

But on Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe how much Josh spent on the room.

Others admitted they worried something would go wrong, while others wished they could experience something similar at the hotel, which is where TV chef Gordon Ramsay has a restaurant.

Sarah wept as she said yes to Josh’s proposal on The Savoy (Credit: ITV)

What did The Savoy viewers think?

One said: “£10k for a room to just to propose in, and my ex didn’t even go down on one knee when he did it.”

Another joked: “If I had spend £10k on a room to propose and she said no, she’d be out that window.”

A third wrote: “I can’t cope, he’s booked a room for 10k per night to propose to his girlfriend… oh my god #TheSavoy.”

A fourth said wishfully: “I LOVE watching #TheSavoy on ITV. If there’s one place I wish to be the recipient of a marriage proposal, it would have to be @TheSavoyLondon as it’s my second home. I mean what more could you wish for? Besides the right person asking, obviously.”

Someone else wrote: “Congrats on the proposal, but I was worried he’d catch his trouser leg alight #TheSavoy.”

“All the way through that proposal I was just sat thinking about how funny it would be if one of them skidded over on the rose petals and knocked everything over,” one person said on Twitter.

Another tweeted: “#thesavoy for £10,000 a night you would be gutted if your proposal got turned down #love.”

