The English on BBC Two: Hollywood star Emily Blunt leads an amazing A-list cast

The English has landed on BBC Two, and the cast is one of the BEST we’ve seen on TV.

It’s bulging with Hollywood stars, including famous faces from Belfast, The Hunger Games, and A Quiet Place.

The brilliant Emily Blunt leads the cast, but who else stars alongside her in the Western TV series?

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The English on BBC Two.

Actress Emily Blunt leads the cast as Lady Cornelia Blake (Credit: BBC)

Emily Blunt leads the cast of The English as Lady Cornelia Locke

Emily Blunt, 39, leads the cast as the aristocratic English woman Lady Cornelia Locke, and also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Lady Cornelia Locke has recently lost her son and heads to the Wild West for answers… and revenge!

London-born Emily has been acting since 2003, but shot to fame in 2006 playing hardworking assistant Emily in the Oscar-nominated comedy The Devil Wears Prada.

She followed up with film roles in The Jane Austen Book Club, The Young Victoria and Gulliver’s Travels.

In 2014, she starred in the musical Into the Woods as the Baker’s Wife.

In recent years, she’s seen critical acclaim for her role as Evelyn Abbott in The Quiet Place and The Quiet Place II (how did she not get an Oscar for THAT bathtub scene?!)

She also took on the role of the beloved character Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns.

Film fans will know her from her recent roles in the romance film Wild Mountain Thyme, and Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Other recognisable film roles include Rachel in The Girl on the Train, Queen Freya in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and Kate in Sicario.

Christopher Nolan fans will see her in the upcoming film Oppenheimer.

The film will tell the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Emily share two daughters – Hazel and Violet – with her husband John Krasinski.

Chaske Spencer plays Eli Whipp (Credit: BBC)

Chaske Spencer stars as Eli Whipp

Actor Chaske Spencer plays Eli Whipp, an ex-Pawnee calvary scout who is also heading to Wyoming and accompanies Cornelia.

The two might even have an intertwined past there…

The 47-year-old actor, who is Native himself from the Fort Peck tribe, is probably best known for playing Sam – the alpha of Jacob’s werewolf pack – in the Twilight franchise.

He played Billy Raven in the action series Banshee, too.

You might also recognise him as Chayton Dockery from the Prime Original series Sneaky Pete.

He’s also recently starred in the fourth series of US crime series Blindspot, playing Dominic Masters.

The actor has also had small roles in the Netflix series The Society, and Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

He starred in the 2021 film Wild Indian as Teddo.

He’s next set to star in the new Marvel series Echo, which follows hero Maya Lopez as she discovers her Native American roots.

Stephen Rea plays Sheriff Robert Marshall (Credit: BBC)

The English cast BBC Two: Stephen Rea plays Sheriff Robert Marshall

Stephen Rea plays Sheriff Robert Marshall, who’s been investigating a string of strange murders in Hoxem, Wyoming – the place where Cornelia and Eli are headed.

The 76-year-old Irish actor has had a LOT of memorable TV and film roles over the years.

The actor is probably best known for his Oscar-nominated role of Fergus in the 1992 film The Crying Game.

You might also recognise him as the baddie Santiago in the Tom Cruise film Interview with the Vampire.

He’s also known for playing Finch in the 2005 film V for Vendetta.

Other well-known film roles include Conneely in the famine thriller Black 47, and Dr. Jacob Lane in Underworld: Awakening.

He played Inspector Bucket in Dickensian back in 2015. He also starred in the 2018 series Counterpart as Alexander Pope.

Stephen recently portrayed Martin Killane in Netflix’s mystery thriller The Stranger.

Stephen also starred alongside Imelda Staunton in ITV’s crime drama Flesh and Blood.

He was previously married to IRA hunger striker Delores Price from 1983, until they divorced in 2003.

Oscar-nominated actor Ciarán Hinds stars in The English as Richard Watts (Credit: BBC)

Ciarán Hinds plays Richard M Watts

Ciarán Hinds plays Richard M Watts, a nobleman in the Western.

The 69-year-old Irish actor is recognisable for his many film and TV roles.

His best known film roles include Sam Daily in the 2012 thriller The Woman in Black, and Roy Bland in Tinker Tailor Solider Spy.

He also starred as Dumbledore’s brother Aberforth Dumbledore in the final Harry Potter film.

Games of Thrones fans will know him as Mance Rayder.

He also starred in the third series of Shetland as suspect Michael Maguire. Ciarán is also known for his role as Gaius Julius Caesar in Rome.

Other well known TV roles include DCS James Langton in Above Suspicion, John Franklin in The Terror, and Eamon Cunningham in Kin.

Ciarán recently received an Oscar nomination for his supporting role as Pip in the film Belfast.

He’s next set to star in Netflix thriller Treason, releasing next year.

Ciarán has been married to French-Vietnamese actress Helene Patatort since 1987.

His daughter Aoife Hinds has followed in his footsteps, recently starring in Derry Girls and Normal People!

Valerie Pachner plays Martha Myers (Credit: BBC)

The English cast BBC Two: Valerie Pachner is Martha Myers

Valerie Pachner, 35, plays Martha Myers, a young woman who is helping Sheriff Robert Marshall investigate the recent murders.

She’s probably best known for her recent role in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, playing Henrietta Fischer in the Harry Potter prequel series.

You might also recognise her as villain Mata Hari in the 2021 film The King’s Man, a prequel to the King’s Men films.

She also played Fani Jägerstätter in the Cannes film festival winner A Hidden Life, a historical drama about a conscientious objector, who refuses to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

The Austrian actress is also known for playing Gunta Stölzl in the series Bauhaus: A New Era.

Toby Jones stars as Sebold Cusk (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Sebold Cusk in The English? It’s actor Toby Jones!

Toby Jones plays Sebold Cusk in the Western series.

The actor is famous for voicing the character of Dobby in The Harry Potter film series.

You might also recognise him as Claudius Templesmith, one of the Capitol presenters, from The Hunger Games film franchise.

His best known film roles include Percy Alleline in Tinker Tailor Solider Spy, Dr. Arnim Zola from Captain America: The First Avenger, and Ollie Weeks from The Mist.

Film fans might also known him for his roles in Orlando, Les Misérables, St. Trinian’s and Journey’s End.

He recently starred in Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom as Mr. Eversoll.

On TV, he’s known for starring in Acorn TV‘s comedy Detectorists. He also played David Pilcher in US series Wayward Pines, and John Batley in the 2012 Titanic mini-series.

Rafe Spall plays David Melmont in the cast of The English on BBC Two (Credit: BBC)

The English cast BBC Two: Rafe Spall stars as David Melmont

Rafe Spall, 39, stars as David Melmont, a man accompanying an English aristrocrat to Hoxem.

He describes his character as having “a heart of darkness”.

Film fans probably know him best as Danny Moses in The Big Short.

The Short is an Oscar-winning film about a group of investors who revealed cracks in the US mortgage market.

You might also recognise him as the Writer from the award winning film Life of Pi.

He’s also known as DC Andy Cartwright from Hot Fuzz, starring alongside Simon Pegg.

Other well known roles include Luke in the Netflix horror film The Ritual, Eli Mills in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Agent C in Men In Black: International.

In TV, he recently starred in The Salisbury Poisoinings drama as DS Nick Bailey, and Jason Ross in Apple TV’s Trying.

Rafe has three children with his wife Elize du Toit.

Actor Tom Hughes plays Thomas Trafford (Credit: BBC)

Tom Hughes plays Thomas Trafford

Tom Hughes stars as the naivé aristocrat Thomas Trafford.

The 37-year-old actor is probably best known for playing Prince Albert alongside his then-girlfriend Jenna Coleman in Victoria.

A Discovery of Witches fans will know him as Kit Marlow in the Sky original series.

Other recognisable TV roles includes Jonty Millington in Trinity, Nick Slade in Silk, and Julian in Dancing on the Edge.

Film fans will recognise him from About Time, Infinite, Shepherd, and The Laureate.

Nichola McAuliffe plays Black-Eyed Mog (Credit: BBC)

Nichola McAuliffe plays Black-Eyed Mog in The English cast on BBC Two

Actress Nichola McAuliffe plays Black-Eyed Mog in The English.

ITV viewers probably know her best for playing Sheila Sabatini in the sitcom Surgical Spirit.

Nichola, 67, played the starring role from 1989 until 1995.

She’s since had recurring roles as Anita Scott in Coronation Street, and the Duchess of Cumberland in Victoria.

She’s also had guest roles in Doctor Who, Agatha Raisin, and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Steve Wall plays Thin Kelly (Credit: BBC)

Steve Wall plays Thin Kelly

Actor Steve Wall plays cowboy Thin Kelly.

You might recognise the actor and singer from Irish band The Walls.

Vikings fans probably known him best as warrior Einar in the series.

He recently starred in Viaplay Original Rig 45, playing James in the crime thriller set in a North Sea oil rig.

Steve played Baz in the Irish series The South Westerlies in 2020.

He also starred in another Western series – the Irish language series An Klondike, known internationally as Dominion Creek.

You might also recognise him as Uncle Danny Moone from the Chris O’Dowd comedy series Moone Boy.

He’s also had minor roles in Silent Witness, The Witcher and Tin Star.

Who else stars in The English cast on BBC Two?

Gary Farmer, who you might recognise from Peacock series Resident Alien, plays John Hughes.

Into the West actress Tonantzin Carmelo plays Native American woman Touching Ground.

Tadhg Murphy – aka Gary from Brassic – plays Tap O’Neill.

Guilt actor Ian Pirie plays Keir Grant.

Doc Martin star Malcolm Storry plays Red Morgan.

Cristian Solimeno, who played Jason Turner in Footballers’ Wives, also stars.

The English begins on Thursday November 10 2022 at 9pm on BBC Two. You can also binge-watch the show on BBC iPlayer.

