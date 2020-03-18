When is A Quiet Place 2 out? UK release date was set for this week but cinemas have closed amid Coronavirus fears

A Quiet Place has been one of the most popular (and terrifying) films on Netflix since it was added to the streaming service, but fans might have to wait a while longer to see its sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The hotly anticipated follow-up to the 2018 science fiction horror movie, which starred US Office actor John Krasinski and Mary Poppins actress Emily Blunt, was slated for release in UK cinemas this Friday (March 20).

When is the release date for A Quiet Place Part II?

The release date for the second installment has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Emily Blunt stars in A Quiet Place Part II, which has seen its release date postponed (Credit: Paramount Pictures / YouTube)

In a message to fans on Instagram, John Krasinski, who directed both films, said: "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together.

"Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

Will A Quiet Place Part II be on the cinema?

Right now, it looks unlikely that A Quiet Place Part II will be shown in UK cinemas any time soon, as the country continues to edge closer to a full lockdown of the kind seen in countries such as Spain and Italy.

On Tuesday (March 17), it was reported that all the big cinema chains were closing their doors in the fight against COVID-19.

Cineworld, Odeon, Picturehouse and Vue all announced the closure of their complexes in the UK, in the wake of calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Brits to cease all non-essential travel and contact with each other.

Will A Quiet Place Part II be added to streaming services such as Netflix?

There's no official word yet regarding the release of A Quiet Place Part II, and whether or not it will be added to a streaming service instead of going out in cinemas.

But fans of the first film have been vocal on Twitter in their calls for the movie to be made available for streaming.

I will pay money to get A Quiet Place Part 2 on Netflix.

One said: "Can y'all release A Quiet Place Part 2 on Hulu or Netflix since the movie theaters are closed?"

Another tweeted: "I will pay money to get A Quiet Place Part 2 on Netflix or Hulu, or any streaming service. PLEASE. I'VE WAITED SO LONG."

A third wrote: "Since everything [is] shutting down, you need to stream Quiet Place Part 2 on Netflix or something."

Someone else said: "Soooo A Quiet Place Part 2 and Fast 9 to Netflix during quarantine?"

"I wish A Quiet Place Part 2 was released on @netflix," said a fifth.

As of Wednesday (March 18) afternoon, the coronavirus death toll in the UK stood at 104. COVID-19 has so far killed more than 8,000 globally.

