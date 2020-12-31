Is Emily Blunt related to James Blunt? Was she married to Michael Bublé?

Emily Blunt is a guest on the traditional New Year’s Eve Graham Norton show on BBC One tonight (Thursday December 31) but is she related to that other British star James Blunt?

The actress, 37, appears alongside the likes of Tom Hanks, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Dornan, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and comedian Nish Kumar.

Famous she may well be, but she is a pretty private celebrity. So we have a few questions…

Is she related to hit singer, James Blunt? And was she married to Michael Buble?

Emily Blunt is now one of Hollywood’s top stars (Credit: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Is Emily Blunt related to James Blunt?

In 2013, Emily spoke to Metro.

During the interview she gave a categorical answer to the question: no!

“No, James is not my brother,” she said.

“When we met we decided it would be funny to say that we are brother and sister and that we really hate each other and that the family lawyers are involved.

“I think people think that because we have brown hair and blue eyes we look similar so we have to be related.”

Emily in The Devil Wears Prada (Credit: YouTube)

How did Emily become famous?

Emily burst onto the scene in the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada, but had also gained attention in My Summer of Love in 2004.

Since that success, she’s now one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces.

She went on to star in Young Victoria, Sicario and took on the iconic role of Mary Poppins in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Emily then won a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for the horror movie A Quiet Place in 2018.

Emily and John have been married since 2011 (Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

Who is Emily married to and does she have any children?

In 2008, Emily started dating American actor and Office star John Krasinski.

Three years later in 2011, the couple married in Como, Italy.

Did she marry Michael Bublé?

No, however the pair dated for three years.

The crooner said of his ex: “Emily is a beautiful and loving person, and I’m grateful for the time I had with her, for the relationship.

“Without it, I wouldn’t have had a chance to fall in love with myself enough to be with a woman like my wife.”

Now settled with John in the US, Emily and John have two children: six-year-old Hazel and four-year-old Violet.

Emily will return in A Quiet Place II in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com

What can you see Emily in next?

Emily stars with fellow Graham Norton guest Jamie Dornan in upcoming Irish romantic drama, Wild Mountain Thyme.

She’s also set to appear in the follow up to A Quiet Place.

Originally due to be released in September, the highly-anticipated sequel will now appear in cinemas in April 2021 because of the COVID crisis.

And, also in 2021, fans will see her in Jungle Cruise – an action-adventure movie with The Rock.

The Graham Norton Show is on tonight (Thursday December 31) at 100.25pm on BBC One

