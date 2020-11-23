Claudia Winkleman will replace Graham Norton on the BBC Radio 2 Saturday morning show.

The news was released on the station’s official Twitter feed on Monday (November 23).

And, in a message to fans, Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia, 49, said she was “gobsmacked”.

What did Claudia Winkleman say about her new Radio 2 show?

Claudia takes over from Graham, who announced his shock departure last month.

His last show is due to be on Saturday December 19.

In a statement, Claudia said: “I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe.

“There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

What else did Claudia say?

Claudia also took to her Instagram page to announce the news.

I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show.

She said in plain text on a black background: “Thrilled. Terrified. Enormous shoes to fill. Send socks. Please swipe.”

Despite her trepidation, Claudia has been a familiar voice on the station.

She joined Radio 2 in 2008 to host quiz show Hot Gossip, and then presented her own Friday night arts show.

More recently, Claudia hosted her own Sunday night show and deputised for many of the station’s biggest names.

Claudia’s new Saturday morning show will begin in February 2021, the station said.

How did fans react to Claudia’s appointment?

Upon hearing the news, fans were thrilled for Claudia.

“The best news! Congrats!” one wrote.

Another said: “Saturdays: saved!”

“Soooooo pleased it’s you! Can’t think of anyone else I’d like to spend my Saturday mornings with!!!” a third commented.

