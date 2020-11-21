Strictly Come Dancing attempted to bring the magic of Blackpool tonight, but all eyes were on presenter Claudia Winkleman and her outfit.

She was driving some viewers wild wearing an animal-print jumpsuit/onesie/creation!

One fan on Twitter commented: “I really like how Claudia is wearing fancy pajamas to work, much like the rest of us have been doing for a while.”

Strictly viewers were distracted by Claudia Winkelman’s outfit (Credit: BBC)

I really like how Claudia is wearing fancy pajamas to work, much like the rest of us have been doing for a while. #Strictly — Claire Porter (@clairehporter) November 21, 2020

Another described it as iconic.

Soap character inspiration

Others felt she was paying homage to characters from Corrie and EastEnders famed for their love of animal print.

One said: “Claudia channeling her inner Kat Slater.”

Claudia channeling her inner Kat Slater. #Strictly — Mark field (@foreverred92) November 21, 2020

Another wondered if she’d nabbed Liz McDonald’s inimitable style pieces.

Has Claudia raided Beverley Callard’s Corrie wardrobe while she’s at the castle? #Strictly — Steve Jordan (@SteveJordanUK) November 21, 2020

Her look put other viewers in mind of Rovers legend Bet Lynch

Absolutely obsessed with Claudia turning up to Blackpool week in leopard print jammies Bet Lynch would be proud of #strictly — Heather (@iamheatherh) November 21, 2020

Not everyone was a fan though…

One viewer complained: “Mostly just distracted by Claudia’s outfit tonight. Tess’s isn’t great either.”

#Strictly mostly just distracted by Claudia’s outfit tonight. Tess’s isn’t great either — colettie (@colettie11) November 21, 2020

Another called it a wardrobe malfunction!

wardrobe malfunction – Claudia’s in her pjs and Tess is in her nighty #Strictly — LB (@giuliento) November 21, 2020

What on earth is Claudia wearing? #Strictly — Caroline Foulis (@carolinefoulis) November 21, 2020

Yet another viewer commented: “Doesn’t she realise she is on the TV. Not sitting in her front room watching.”

#Strictly #Claudia

Is Claudia wearing a onesie?

Doesn’t she realise she is on the TV. Not sitting in her front room watching. — Peter Birch (@Allegro3) November 21, 2020

Strictly pricey

One fan of the look was disappointed to discover the price tag.

When you want @ClaudiaWinkle animal jumpsuit more than anything and then find out it’s £400. That is 2020 summed up. #scd2020 #Strictly #Claudia — sarah nichols (@sarahnicholsPR) November 21, 2020

Concentrate on the dancing!

Another berated other viewers for obsessing about both hosts’ outfits.

Literally every tweet in the strictly tag is how much people don’t like what Tess or Claudia are wearing Does their clothing really take away from the actual point of the show which is the dancing??? (Also no need to be rude) #Strictly — Laura☃️ (@houseofcaley) November 21, 2020

