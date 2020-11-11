Graham Norton has left fans devastated as he revealed that he has quit his weekly Radio 2 show.

The Irish funny man, 57, has presented the show since 2010 after taking over from Jonathan Ross.

Graham Norton is to leave his radio show after 10 years (Credit: BBC)

What did Graham Norton say about Radio 2?

In a statement, Graham – who also hosts his Friday night chat show on BBC One – said that he was “sad” to be leaving.

He said: “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show.

“I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

Read more: BGT: Ashley Banjo tells Graham Norton he’s ‘glad’ he hit a nerve with BLM performance

“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio.

“Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home.”

Graham will continue to host his Friday night chat show (Credit: BBC)

Graham’s last show will be on Saturday December 19.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: “For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2.

His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week.

“His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week.

“On behalf of the Radio 2 listeners, and everyone in Wogan House, we’d like to thank him and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Ah no, I love Graham Norton's Saturday morning showhttps://t.co/hloX2BuhKE — Maeve Connolly (@ConnollyMaeve) November 11, 2020

Gutted Graham Norton is leaving radio 2 ☹ love listening to him on a Saturday. — Laura 🌸🌺 (@laurasibley96) November 11, 2020

Radio 2 Show will never be the same without the incredible, exceptional & magnificent Graham Norton. — Sure Gurung (@GurungSure) November 11, 2020

How did Graham’s fans react to the news?

Heartbroken fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the news.

One wrote: “Radio 2 Show will never be the same without the incredible, exceptional and magnificent Graham Norton.”

Another said: “Gutted Graham Norton is leaving Radio 2, love listening to him on a Saturday.”

Read more: Graham Norton says he thinks same-sex Strictly couples will ‘muddy the waters’

A third commented: “For Pete’s sake, now there’s the news that @grahnort won’t be on Saturday’s @BBCRadio2.

“Hardly life-threatening, I know but… Bugger. Just bugger. #grahamnorton #BBC #BBCRadio2 #2020justkeepsongiving.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.