Graham Norton says he doesn’t think same sex couples on Strictly will work.

The BBC host, 57, says he thinks it will ‘muddy the waters’ and confuse the Strictly judges.

However, Graham insists it isn’t a matter of homophobia.

Graham told Best magazine: “As you have people who can be openly gay on that show, I don’t ­particularly need to see a man dancing with a man.

Graham says he doesn’t think same-sex couples will work (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Graham Norton say about Strictly?

“I understand the reason the Strictly bosses might do it is coming from a good place, but it does kind of muddy the waters for the judges.

“If you’ve got two partners who can do lifts and men’s bodies are different shapes, how would that work?”

Graham is an openly gay man.

His stance comes after Olympian Nicola Adams, 37, was announced as part of Strictly’s first ever same-sex pairing.

After her historic signing was announced, the BBC were hit with over 100 Ofcom complaints.

Graham says his views aren’t homophobic (Credit: BBC)

Are Strictly having a same-sex couple this year?

The BBC stood by their decision and said in a formal statement:

“Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

“We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise.

Nicola Adams will be part of the first ever same-sex Strictly couple (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Nicola Adams said about Strictly?

“Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate. The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine.”

Last year Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima performed a same sex dance on Strictly.

Although their performance was hailed a triumph by the judges – it was hit with Ofcom complaints.

In fact 200 unhappy viewers reported the dance to television watch dog Ofcom.

Nicola says she is honoured to take part in this year’s Strictly (Credit: SplashNews)

Nicola has shared her excitement at joining Strictly.

She said: “It’s a big step for the show as well and it’s nice to see that we’re able to move on.

“I just can’t wait to get some dancing done really!

“It’s definitely time for change. It’s definitely time to move on and be more diverse and this is a brilliant step in the right direction.

“It will be nice for the LGBT community to see that there are same-sex couples on the show as well.”

*ED has contacted the BBC for comment.

