Ore Oduba may have won £20,000 for UNICEF on The Cube on Saturday night (August 28), but he definitely didn’t win any new fans.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion appeared on a Soccer Aid special of the show alongside pregnant wife Portia.

And Ore drew criticism when it came to a decision over whether or not to play a game called Attract.

Ore and Portia appeared on The Cube over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ore Oduba on The Cube?

In the game, Ore had to balance a ball on perspex tray, make his way across The Cube, step over a barrier and raise the ball to a magnet to win the game.

The game would require a “steady hand and nerves of steel” and usually takes an average of five lives to win.

Ore – who is currently appearing in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – and Portia, however, only had three lives left.

As a result, she told him that she wasn’t happy with him going into The Cube for the game and would rather they took the £10k and quit while they were ahead.

However, he had other ideas.

Ore told his wife he’d been working out and wanted to give the game a go (Credit: ITV)

What did Ore say to wife Portia?

Ore told his wife: “This game would come right down to the wire. I’d like to take the gamble.”

“Oh my god,” she said.

Ore then added: “I’ve been lifting a lot of weights recently…”

“I’m stuttering but I think let’s take the money,” Portia said. “Do you really want to do it?”

“I need your support,” he told his wife. “I’d like to give it a go.”

“I think it’s going to be too tricky and it’ll get inside your head,” Portia countered.

Ore showed off his guns in response and headed into The Cube, as host Phillip Schofield pulled an awkward-looking face.

Even host Phillip Schofield looked a little awkward (Credit: ITV)

How did fans of The Cube react to Ore’s comments?

It’s fair to say fans of The Cube didn’t agree with Ore’s decision to take a chance on the game.

And they didn’t like how he spoke to his wife, either.

“Ore Oduba seems like a thoroughly unlikable chap,” said one viewer.

“Listen to your wife’s advice over your ego mate,” another advised.

“He seems very controlling and manipulative. ‘I need your support’ is a classic I’m going to do this whether you like it or not but I need you to take some of the blame,” said another.

“He is so arrogant,” said another.

“What a condescending [bleep] Ore Oduba is towards his wife,” said another.

However, some people did have Ore’s back and readily sung his praises.

“I don’t understand these negative comments towards Ore saying he’s arrogant and talks to his wife badly.

“I follow them both on Instagram – they’re a great couple and I just don’t see it,” they said.

Did they win in the end?

The gamble did pay off in the end though, with Ore completing the task with one life remaining.

The couple did decide to end their time in The Cube there, though.

They ended up winning £20,000 for Soccer Aid charity UNICEF.

One fan commented: “Well done Portia and Ore for winning £2o,000 for UNICEF.”

“Well done Ore for taking that risk,” another said.

“Glad he did it as more money for UNICEF,” said a third.

