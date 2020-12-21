The Cube contestant Emily Atack baffled viewers after referring to her mum as “mummy” on the game show.

The 31-year-old presenter appeared on the ITV series alongside her mum Kate Robbins, where the two had to take on a series of physical and mental tests.

The pair explained they were playing for their chosen charity, The Ben Kinsella Trust.

Emily Atack baffled viewers as she appeared on The Cube with her mum (Credit: ITV)

The Cube: What did viewers say about Emily Atack?

After taking part in a string of difficult challenges, the two went on to win an impressive £20,000.

Instead of carrying on, they decided to take the money and run.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice that Emily often referred to Kate as “mummy”.

Picking up on the habit, one tweeted: “Emily Atack is 31 and she calls her mother Mummy FFS #TheCube.”

The presenter referred to her mum as ‘mummy’ (Credit: ITV)

A second pointed out: “Emily Atack calling Kate ‘mummy’. You’re 31 love #TheCube.”

A third asked: “Why does Emily say mommy?”

Emily and her mum were also praised by viewers, including former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella.

Brooke set up the pair’s chosen charity after her brother was stabbed and killed on a night out in 2008.

Emily Atack is 31 and she calls her mother Mummy FFS #TheCube — Sergeant Walnuts (@Mardybum2000) December 20, 2020

Emily Atack calling Kate “mummy”.

You’re 31 love #TheCube — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) December 20, 2020

Taking to Twitter to congratulate the pair, Brooke said: “It’s an actual Christmas miracle @EmAtack & @KateRobbins – you are absolute angels. £20,000!!!

“That money will do so very much for @kinsellatrust and allow so many children to hear and hopefully learn from Ben’s story. Thank you from the top to the bottom of my heart.”

Who is Emily’s mum Kate Robbins?

The former I’m A Celebrity star and her lookalike mum share a close bond.

Sadly, the pair were forced to live separately throughout lockdown.

Kate and Emily won £20k for charity (Credit: ITV)

At the beginning of the pandemic, Emily opened up on how she was coping without seeing her mum.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, she said: “She’s good, she’s missing us all. It is hard, we have our moments, we call each other and bring each up.

“We will see each other again, we will meet again… I’m nicking parts of The Queen’s speech here! We’re all thinking about that first hug, that’s what we’re thinking about, that first hug.”

Kate, 58, rose to fame in the 1980s as a singer and also starred in the soap opera Crossroads.

