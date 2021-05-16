Ore Oduba and his wife Portia have announced they’re expecting their second baby.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner and Portia shared the exciting news with HELLO! magazine.

The couple are already parents to their three-year-old son, Roman.

The couple announced they’re expecting their second baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ore Oduba and wife Portia expecting second baby!

Ore told the publication: “We’re thrilled. I never thought I was going to find the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with so when I think that ten years on from our first date, we’ve got one amazing little boy and another baby on the way, I get quite emotional.

“This is the life I’ve always dreamt of.”

Portia added: “Had someone told us on the day we met that this is where we’d be in ten years’ time and that we’d be revealing our news exclusively to HELLO! we would’ve thought that was just crazy – and so cool.”

The couple already have son Roman (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Speaking about the moment they told Roman he was going to be a big brother, Portia said they showed him a scan picture.

She said Roman looked “a bit confused” and said: “‘Chocolate eggs'” to which she told him it was actually a baby.

However, now, Roman says good night to the baby and “rubs” Portia’s tummy saying “hello baby”.

Awwww!

You can read the full interview in this week’s Hello! magazine, out on Monday.

What has Ore said recently?

Last month, Ore opened up about the challenges of parenting in lockdown.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the star said: “He came along and knocked all our plans up, that’s what kids do.

“My wife and I will be ten years together next month and we’ve never done anything more challenging than the last 12 months.

“There were tears, tantrums.

“Roman has enhanced our world more than we could have dreamt but there are times we have to remember that we love each other and what’s why he’s here.

Ore recently spoke of the challenges of parenting in lockdown (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“He’s been our guardian angel in lockdown but he’s also been the cause of a few little tiffs.

“It’s just finding that time for each other. Every household is different. Communication is the key. We don’t go to bed in an argument.”

In addition, Ore said: “Spending more time with each other gave us more appreciation for what the other person does.”

