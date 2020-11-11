Darragh Ennis is the brand new chaser on ITV quiz show The Chase – but who is he and when does he start?

Former contestant Darragh will complete the team to become the sixth chaser.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Darragh Ennis was a contestant on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase Celebrity Special: Charlene White hits back after vile abuse from trolls for not wearing poppy

Who is Darragh Ennis?

Darragh Ennis is currently a postdoctoral researcher at Oxford University, where he primarily studies the brains of insects.

Before joining the Ilann David laboratory in 2013, he worked at Concordia University in Montreal.

The science enthusiast can speak both German and Irish, according to his LinkedIn page.

He appeared on The Chase as a contestant in 2017.

The Irish scientist told his Twitter followers that he’s “really excited to be the sixth chaser” on the programme.

He said: “I’ve been working hard on this for a while now and can’t wait for my episodes to air. Well the ones I win anyway.”

How did Darragh become a chaser?

Darragh appeared on The Chase as a contestant in March 2017.

He impressed bosses when he successfully took on Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

Darragh won a whooping £9,000 for his team during the money building round.

However, the other contestants lost most of the money by accepting lower offers.

Viewers sided with Darragh after he was ‘let down’ by his teammates, with the hashtag #JusticeForDarragh trending on Twitter.

Paul Sinha referred to Darragh as “the best player” he’s faced on the show.

Darragh Ennis is set to join The Chase any day now (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Chase star Paul Sinha teases teacher contestant who doesn’t know who Idris Elba is

When will Darragh appear on The Chase?

Darragh’s appointment has been teased on the show, but he has not yet faced any contestants.

ITV teased The Chase fans this week with a glimpse of the new chaser – but only revealed his silhouette.

Darragh was described by Bradley as “a mystery brainbox from somewhere on the planet”.

The show teased: “You’re going to want to keep watching future episodes to find out more.”

We have a feeling he’ll appear any day now…

How many chasers are there?

Darragh will be the sixth chaser on the ITV show.

He will be the first new chaser since 2015.

Darragh is the first addition to the team since Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan joined the show in 2015.

The chasers include Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty and Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

I’m really excited to be the 6th chaser on #TheChase . I’ve been working hard on this for a while now and can’t wait for my episodes to air. Well the ones I win anyway. — Darragh Ennis (@bones_giles) April 16, 2020

Is a chaser leaving?

Paul Sinha is battling Parkinson’s disease but has no intentions of leaving the show.

After congratulating the new chaser, he said that none of the other chasers are leaving.

He tweeted: “I’m in rude health and kicking the crap out of quiz.”

What will be Darragh’s nickname be?

ITV have not yet disclosed Darragh’s nickname.

However, some have suggested ‘Ennis the Menace’ and we love it!

The Chase airs every week day at 5pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to Darragh Ennis starting on The Chase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.