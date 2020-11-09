The Chase newcomer Darragh Ennis appeared to be introduced on the ITV quiz show this afternoon, but viewers were disappointed.

A couple of hours before today’s (Monday, November 9) episode, The Chase’s Facebook page sparked a frenzy by telling viewers that they wouldn’t want to miss it.

A message shared on the page read: “Set a reminder to grab a cuppa and get ready to watch The Chase today at 5pm. You won’t want to miss this one!”

The Chase’s social media accounts had many viewers believing tonight’s chaser would be Darragh Ennis (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the new chaser Darragh Ennis?

Fans of the show were certain that the chaser on Monday’s episode would be upcoming star Darragh Ennis.

When the first contestant, June, completed her cash-builder round, host Bradley Walsh talked her through the chasers she could be facing.

As usual, Brad made his jokes about Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace as they flashed on the screen.

However, this time around, an outline of a sixth chaser appeared, showing only a shaggy-haired silhouette.

On The Chase, Bradley Walsh spoke about a sixth ‘mystery’ chaser (Credit: ITV)

Brad teased: “Or, team, are we taking on a mystery brainbox from somewhere on the planet?”

Viewers were sure that Darragh Ennis, the former contestant, was going to walk into the studio.

But it was Jenny Ryan who stepped out to take on June, leaving a number of viewers at home sorely disappointed.

In the end, the chaser was Jenny Ryan (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about the lack of a new chaser?

One said on Twitter, in response to the teaser posted on social media earlier: “What the hell is this about then if we didn’t get the new Chaser?! #TheChase.”

Another said: “I’m fed up of waiting for the new chaser!”

We are all here to see the new chaser and it is Jenny. I want my money back.

A third wrote: “Oh @BradleyWalsh you’re just teasing us with this mystery chaser #TheChase.”

“Was really hoping that it was going to be the new chaser tonight #TheChase,” said a fourth.

A fifth wrote: “We are all here to see the new chaser and it is Jenny. I want my money back. Not happy.”

However, not everyone felt that way, as some appeared super excited.

“New chaser introduced, cant wait to see him,” said one.

Another shared a GIF that read: “So excited I may vomit.”

“Exciting times,” someone else said, replying to a tweet from Jenny Ryan.

