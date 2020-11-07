The Chase star Paul Sinha teases teacher contestant who doesn’t know who Idris Elba is

The Chase star Paul Sinha could not contain his shock after a contestant admitted to not knowing who Idris Elba was.

Teacher Andrew was competing on the ITV game show when he found himself stumped by a question about the Luther star.

“In a 2019 hit song, who rapped the line ‘Man a big DJ, ask Meghan and Harry’?” he was asked.

Read more: The Chase star Anne Hegerty tells Paul Sinha ‘chin up’ as he reveals racist abuse

Andrew was left scratching his head over the potential answers – Stormzy, Tinie Tempah and Idris – and confessed he had no idea who the actor was.

Idris Elba (Splash News)

Host Bradley Walsh expressed his surprise and Chaser Paul did not hold back when it came to schooling Andrew on the subject.

“I don’t really know who he is… other than the most famous British black actor in the world,” lectured the star, aka The Sinnerman.

“Recent winner of the world’s most beautiful man thing. Sorry Andrew – you weren’t in consideration.

“And he is also a rapper. And that’s what that lyric is about.”

“He DJ’ed at a party for Meghan and Harry,” he added, before defeating the perplexed-looking teacher.

Paul Sinha on The Chase (ITV)

Viewers were also stunned that Andrew hadn’t a clue who Idris was.

“Did this man on The Chase just say he doesn’t know who Idris Elba is??” asked one person on Twitter.

“He’s never heard of Idris Elba! Get back under your rock Andrew,” said another.

The Sinnerman dishes out quizzing tips

Paul isn’t shy about when it comes to telling people how to improve their quizzing skills.

The 50-year-recently posted a message on Twitter with a list of pointers for people to take on board.

He wrote: “How to improve your quiz results. 1. Read about things you [know] nothing about. 2. Do a wide variety of quizzes. 3. Broaden your cultural tastes. 4. Sleep well.”

How to improve your quiz results.

1. Read about things you nothing about.

2. Do a wide variety of quizzes.

3. Broaden your cultural tastes.

4. Sleep well.

5. If you don't really know a band, call them unimportant. Their fans will send you the most important facts. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) September 30, 2020

He continued: “5. If you don’t really know a band, call them unimportant. Their fans will send you the most important facts.”

Read more: GMB, This Morning and Loose Women viewers fed up with US election and Donald Trump coverage

The fifth point appeared to be a jokey swipe at the backlash that his Chase co-star Anne Hegerty recently faced over a comment she made about K-pop stars BTS.

Anne caused a kerfuffle when she described the adored boy band as “a little Korean boy band that’s fundamentally not important”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.