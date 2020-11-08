Charlene White has hit back at trolls who bombarded her with abuse for not wearing a poppy on The Chase Celebrity Special.

The ITV newsreader endured vile treatment on social media after her appearance on the show last night (Saturday, November 7).

The 40-year-old has addressed the reasons why she does not wear a poppy previously. But she still became a target on social media.

Thanking fans for well wishes after the celebrity special aired, Charlene also made it clear she would not be intimidated.

Charlene White didn’t wear a poppy on The Chase Celebrity Special (Credit: ITV Hub)

She wrote on Twitter: “Thanks for the lovely messages about The Chase guys! I’m awful at quizzes, but had fun.”

Charlene then turned her attention to the unacceptable remarks she received during the programme.

Why doesn’t Charlene wear a poppy on The Chase!?

She also shared an article she wrote on the matter six years ago.

She added: “To those asking about the poppy with comments such as, ‘rat of a woman’, ‘vile’, ‘disgusting’ and stuff I’d rather not repeat – here’s my 2014 article.”

Host Bradley Walsh did wear a poppy (Credit: ITV Hub)

Charlene was joined on the celebrity edition of the ITV quiz by Olympic swimmer Mark Foster, presenter Ade Adaptation and actor Kevin Eldon.

They all, alongside host Bradley Walsh and The Dark Destroyer all wore poppies.

But viewers still launched at Charlene with fury and indignation that crossed every line.

Viewers attack Charlene

One ranted: “If you’ve just been watching the Chase, you’ll have noticed one thing Poppy-hating, #BLM activist Charlene White doesn’t know much, does she?”

Another spluttered: “Why doesn’t Charlene wear a poppy on The Chase!? Disgraceful.”

So did the other players on The Chase Celebrity Special (Credit: ITV Hub)

“I am disappointed not to see you wearing a poppy Charlene how disrespectful,” said another condescending viewer.

“Charlene White refuses to wear Poppy, trying to make a statement should be removed from our TV”

But someone else countered: “I see the complaints about Charlene White not wearing a poppy on #TheChase are in.

“She has reasons and it’s nothing to do with disrespecting soldiers at all.

“It isn’t law we all have to wear a poppy and if you think it is then you’ve missed the reason why millions died in wars.”

ITV has declined to comment on this story.

