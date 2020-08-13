The Chase star Paul Sinha has shed light on his Parkinson’s disease in a recent update.

The 50-year-old ITV star was diagnosed with the condition last year, vowing to “fight this with every breath I have”.

Despite the life-changing illness, Paul has continued to remain positive.

What did Paul Sinha say?

Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 12), the ITV star left followers in stitches as he shared a light-hearted post on his disease.

Paul tweeted: “Thanks to Parkinson’s my eating is increasingly clumsy, but I try hard not to get a chip on my shoulder.”

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: “Horrendous disease, but you retain a wonderful sense of humour, Paul. Well done sir.”

Another joked: “On the bright side you now have much better whipping skills, bet your omelettes are fluffy!”

A third praised Paul, saying: “Great to see you keeping the humour up at such a horrible time.”

While another commented: “You’re such an inspiration. I hope you’re getting the support you need x.”

Paul Sinha’s diagnosis

Paul was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last year.

The first sign that something was wrong was a frozen right shoulder in 2017, which later developed into a limp.

Opening up on his condition, Paul said: “I will fight this with every breath I have.”

He added: “I don’t consider myself unlucky, and whatever the next stage of my life holds for me, many others have it far worse.”

He has since been put on a treatment plan and vowed to continue with his comedy and quizmaster career.

Meanwhile, Paul revealed it was “likely” he had coronavirus after feeling exhausted and shattered back in March.

Paul Sinha’s husband

When he’s not busy on The Chase, Paul often spends his days with husband Olly.

The happy couple tied the knot last year.

He said of their wedding, in a December blog post, that a lot of things went wrong on the day, initially – but he was able to “forget his troubles” and have the “greatest day” of his life.

He shared: “Instead of destroying the greatest day of my life, I then went on to have the greatest day of my life, as friends and family thoroughly enjoyed drinking, dancing and ignoring the canapés (on which I had spent thousands).

“The realisation that, in the overall scheme of things, the failure to provide a visual accompaniment to the playlist was about the hundred-and-seventeenth most important priority for me.

“Suddenly, I was able to forget my troubles, and effortlessly glide through the company of three-hundred beloved guests.”

