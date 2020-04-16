The Chase fans say Shaun Wallace should be 'fired' for answering so many questions wrong

Fans of the The Chase have called for Shaun Wallace to be fired after he put in a particularly 'awful' performance on the hit ITV quiz show.

During an episode last night (Wednesday, April 15), the team facing the Dark Destroyer got three of themselves to the final chase.

Fans of The Chase have called for ITV to fire Shaun Wallace after his defeat last night (Credit: ITV)

They set up a score of 17 for Shaun to beat. But when it was his turn, the chaser answered a staggering eight questions incorrectly.

Multiple push-backs

And as the team successfully landed six push-backs, Shaun ended up with a score of 11 - well short of the 17 he had to beat.

As a result, the three-strong team walked away with an impressive £14,000 between them.

Chaser Shaun only got a score of 11 in the final chase (Credit: ITV)

Reacting to the unbelievable scenes on Twitter, some viewers said they thought the Dark Destroyer should be dropped from the show.

One viewer wrote, alongside a GIF of Donald Trump saying 'You're fired!' in the US version of The Apprentice: "#TheChase ITV to Shaun."

Another said: "Team was great but Shaun had a poor day at the office #thechase."

A third wrote: "#TheChase That was awful, Shaun."

A fourth tweeted: "11 questions correct from Shaun in two mins in the final chase, not good enough #TheChase."

Someone else begged: "Don't get rid of Shaun. If I ever get on the show I'd want to play him. #thechase."

That was awful, Shaun.

"Shaun needs [to be] replaced #thechase," said a sixth.

"I love The Chase," wrote another. "And [I] don't wanna see Shaun lose his job, but do you ever win?? #TheChase."

ED! contacted the show for comment.

A new chaser

It comes amid reports the programme has hired a sixth chaser to join Shaun alongside his fellow quizzers Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha and Jenny Ryan.

Brainbox Darragh Ennis confirmed the news on Twitter, where he told followers: "I'm really excited to be the 6th chaser on #TheChase. I've been working hard on this for a while now and can't wait for my episodes to air. Well, the ones I win anyway."

Fans of the show might remember that Darragh has appeared on it previously - as a contestant.

During his stint, he bagged £9,000 when it was his turn to face the chaser.

But viewers at the time were outraged when his teammates all went with their lower offers, to make sure they were all in the final round.

Because the others played it safe, splitting the prize pot meant Darragh left with just £2,700.

Angry viewers then set up a GoFundMe page to raise the cash he missed out on.

