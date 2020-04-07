The Chase viewers fuming as team win £12k each despite contestant taking -£8,000

Viewers of The Chase have slammed a contestant for taking a minus offer.

Jon and Pamela racked up an impressive £44,000 to play for against the Chaser Mark Labbett - aka The Beast.

Samuel was sent home after failing to beat the Chaser for -£5,000.

Susan was up next and bagged £4,000 in her cash builder round.

Susan took the minus offer on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

The Chaser gave her the options to either take minus £8,000, keep her £4,000 or go for £46,000.

Pamela told her: "I wouldn't mind if you took the minus eight because that gives us a decent amount each.

I hate to do this because I always shout at people who take the minus offers.

"That or go big."

John added: "It's not really worth taking the middle one.

"By all means, take the minus eight but if you think you could do that £46,000 do it."

The team won £12,000 each (Credit: ITV)

Susan said: "I hate to do this because I always shout at people who take the minus offers but what Jon said is quite true.

"I'm going to take the minus eight."

Susan made it back to the team and they played for £36,000 - which is £12,000 each.

The team bagged 17 steps ahead of the Chaser and it was enough so they took home the prize fund.

What did viewers say?

Viewers were fuming at Susan taking the minus offer and didn't want the team to win.

One person said: "What’s the point of the minus offer, no point at all.

"Susan will now sit back hoping the others will get her the dosh. No Shame."

Another ranted: "Susan taking -£8000 on The Chase. There is no place in the world for these monsters."

One added: "Can’t believe this -8k Susan & team have just won."

Another said: "There you go Susan, take your money back home knowing that you didn't actually earn it."

One wrote: "Not a bad days’ work for Susan who gets rewarded £12k for taking a minus £8k and only answering one question in the final chase!!"

The Chase returns to ITV tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, at 5pm.

