The Chase viewers distracted by contestant's 'annoying' habit

Viewers of The Chase were left distracted last night by a contestant's "annoying" habit.

Arnie appeared on the show on Tuesday (April 14), which was a repeated episode, to try and win some money.

He bagged £4,000 in his cash builder and went against the Chaser Jenny Ryan - aka The Vixen.

Arnie repeatedly waved his hands around on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Arnie seemed excited about being on the show while speaking to host Bradley Walsh.

But viewers were annoyed by Arnie waving his hands around during his appearance.

Some people ranted on Twitter about Arnie's hand habits.

What did they say?

One person wrote: "God Arnie is annoying #TheChase keep your hands still fgs."

God Arnie is annoying #TheChase keep your hands still fgs — Big Sister Willow (@EmmaBadge) April 14, 2020

Another said: "WTF is Arnie doing with his hands."

A third joked: "Chop #Arnie hands off and he wouldn't be able to speak."

WTF is Arnie doing with his hands #TheChase — Vangelis (@mungAFC) April 14, 2020

Chop #Arnie hands off and he wouldn't be able to speak #thechase — Rob McCracken (@robmccracken86) April 14, 2020

A fourth added: "What's going on with Arnie's hands?"

What's going on with Arnie's hands? #TheChase — Andy Mallon (@android_maltron) April 14, 2020

Unfortunately for Arnie, he didn't make it back to the team after being caught by the Chaser.

Only one contestant made it through to the Final Chase last night.

Damien brought back £3,000 and went against The Vixen by himself.

He bagged 14 steps ahead of the Chaser and Bradley praised his efforts.

However, Damien was caught with 35 seconds remaining.

Damien played on his own in the Final Chase (Credit: ITV)

Bradley told him: "I have to say, I think you played really well."

The Vixen added: "Damien came through and showed he's strong in the arm and strong in the head.

"This would have been a very different final if one of his teammates had got through."

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter.

What did they say?

One person said: "Good effort by Damien," while another wrote: "Poor Damien... He could have got this as well.. well played."

A third added: "Damien was a bit of a hottie!! And brains. Win win."

The Chase returns to ITV tonight, Wednesday, April 15, at 5pm.

