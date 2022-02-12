The Chase viewers stunned as Dot Cotton lookalike appears on the show

The Chase fans were briefly wondering if they were watching a celebrity special on Thursday afternoon when a Dot Cotton lookalike appeared.

The confusion came as contestant Fiona introduced herself, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the EastEnders legend.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Fiona and her very famous lookalike, played by June Brown in the BBC soap.

The Chase fans thought Fiona looked like Dot Cotton (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase?

“So this is where Dot Cotton is nowadays,” quipped one eagle-eyed viewer.

Another said: “Omg this lady on #TheChase looks like Dot Cotton.”

“Fiona is what Dot Cotton would look like if she hadn’t smoked 20 fags a day all her life,” added another.

A fourth branded her a “Poundland Dot Cotton.”

Has Dot Cotton left EastEnders?

Dot is one of EastEnders best known characters and has been in the show since 1985.

She’s famous for constantly having a cigarette on the go and working in the launderette.

Dot’s also known for her catchphrases, such as ‘I’m not one to gossip, but…’

She’s currently living in Ireland with her grandson, Charlie Cotton and his family.

Actor June Brown, 94, left the soap in 2020 on what was thought to be a temporary break.

Actor June Brown, 94, left the soap in 2020 on what was thought to be a temporary break.

But June announced in February 2020 that she’d quit for good, saying she was disappointed in the storylines she’d been given.

EastEnders fans got a reminder that Dot is still in Ireland on Thursday (February 10) night when granddaughter, Dotty, received a card from her.

Dot last appeared in 2020 (credit: BBC/YouTube)

Vinny found the card in the bin after Dotty was devastated no one else knew it was her birthday.

It said: “Dearest Kirsty, with best wishes on your birthday.

“With my fondest love, grandma Dot.”

Will June Brown return to EastEnders?

Dot was involved in some of the soap’s biggest storylines including helping her eldest friend, Ethel Skinner, to end her life.

She also left her evil son, Nick Cotton, to die after watching him overdose on heroin in 2015.

More recently, June led tributes to former co-star Leonard Fenton, who passed away on January 30th.

Leonard starred as Dr Harold Legg and was 95.

Dotty received a birthday card from Dot (credit: BBC)

June said: “I first met Leonard as Dr. Legg when I joined the cast of EastEnders as Dot, his hypochondriac patient, in 1985.

"He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind.

“I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired.

“I was glad that I’d been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family.”

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub

