The Bay: ITV confirms season 4 start date and it’s got an epic cast!

ITV has finally confirmed the start date for the long awaited series 4 of The Bay.

The crime drama returns with an epic cast in March, and stars two Happy Valley actors.

In fact, it’s got some of the best guest stars we’ve seen on TV in a while.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bay series 4 start date, cast and plot.

The cast of The Bay will be back in March 2023 with some exciting additions! (Credit: ITV1)

What’s the plot of The Bay series 4?

The Bay returns with series 4, and another case for the police team.

This time, Beth Metcalf dies in what appears to be a targeted attack.

But who would want to kill a young mum-of-four?

Morecambe’s MIU team are called to the scene, and DS Jenn Townsend realises Beth’s shattered family will need all support available to them.

Beth’s bereft husband Dean is obviously numb from shock, and feels completely unprepared to be the sole carer for their four kids.

Struggling at every turn, Dean cannot process what’s happened to his wife and his family.

But as DS Townsend, DI Tony Manning (played by Daniel Ryan) and the team dig deeper, they uncover secrets at every turn.

Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay, said: “Marsha’s arrival in series three elevated The Bay yet again and Daragh has delivered another thrilling story for our hugely talented cast to get stuck into.

“We can’t wait to bring it to life once again set against the backdrop of Morecambe’s beautiful eerie skies and shore.”

Head of Drama at ITV, Polly Hill, added: “The Bay continues to captivate viewers and is a hugely successful drama for ITV.

“Marsha Thomason’s casting in the last series was inspired, and Daragh Carville and the Tall Story Pictures team once again deliver a plot full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing to the end.

“Whilst all set again the dramatic coastline of Morecambe, with its glorious sea and skyscapes.”

Joe Armstrong, seen here as Samuel Washington in Gentleman Jack, joins the cast of The Bay series 4 (Credit: Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Who’s in the cast of The Bay series 4?

Marsha Thomason reprises her role as Morecambe CID’s Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend.

She’s perhaps best known for playing Naomi Dorrit in Lost, or or Katy in Safe House.

Series regular Daniel Ryan also returns as DI Tony Manning.

He recently played DAC Peter Clarke in Litvinenko.

Viewpoint star Erin Shanagher returns as DS Karen Hobson, while former EastEnders actor – aka Peter Beale – Thomas Law stars as DC Eddie Martin.

Meanwhile, former Corrie actor Andrew Dowbiggin will once again play sexist cop DS James Clarke.

Hollyoaks’ Barry Sloane returns as DS Jenn Townsend’s partner Chris Fischer , while Georgia Scholes – another Hollyoaks star! – reprises her role as his daughter Erin Fischer.

Newcomer David Carpenter returns as Jenn’s son Conor Townsend, alongside Emme Haynes, who plays daughter Maddie Townsend.

Who guest stars in The Bay series 4?

Series 4 of The Bay has a cracking guest cast, keeping in tradition with previous appearances from the likes of Stephen Tompkinson, James Cosmos, Mark Stanley, Vincent Regan, and Jonas Armstrong.

In 2023, there are two famous faces from Happy Valley joining the cast.

First up, we have Joe Armstrong, who plays Dean Metcalf.

Of course, Happy Valley fans will know him as drug dealer and Ann Gallagher’s kidnapper Ashley Cowgill in series 1.

The actor is also known for playing Samuel Washington in Gentleman Jack, also penned by HV genius Sally Wainwright.

Karl Davies, who played Daniel Cawood in Happy Valley, joins the cast of The Bay series 4 as Carl McGregor.

Casualty actress Claire Goose joins the cast as Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui.

Silent Witness star Ian Puleston-Davies will play Terry McGregor.

The Walk-In actor Christopher Coghill stars as Alex Kirby.

Tom Taylor (Doctor Foster), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) will star as the Metcalf’s four children.

Claire Goose, seen here as Steph in Silverpoint, will play Jacqui in The Bay (Credit: BBC One)

What’s the start date for The Bay series 4?

ITV announced filming had started on the latest series of The Bay in June 2022.

And it’s now ready for us to watch.

The Bay series 4 will start on Wednesday, March 08, 2023.

It’s expected to air in the primetime slot of 9pm.

Who writes The Bay?

The Bay is co-created and written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville.

TV fans will know Daragh from Being Human, The Smoke, and Cherrybomb.

Series four sees Caroline Carver join the writing team for episode 3, while Furquan Akhtar returns to write episode 5.

Karl Davies recently played Daniel Cawood in Happy Valley, but now joins the cast of The Bay (Credit: BBC)

Is The Bay on ITVX?

All three previous series of The Bay are currently available to binge watch on ITVX.

That includes Morven Christie’s turn as DS Lisa Armstrong in the first two series of the drama.

Of course fans know that Marsha Thomason took over the lead role in 2022.

The Bay series 4 will start on Wednesday, March 08, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

