The Bay series 3 will feature Manchester actress Marsha Thomason as its new star following Morven Christie’s decision to leave the show.

The hit cop drama, which is currently airing its second series, is coming back for a third outing, ITV has confirmed.

What will happen in series 3 of The Bay?

Releasing details of the new series, the broadcaster announced that Cobra star Marsha will be joining the cast as DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer.

She will replace Morven Christie‘s DS Lisa Armstrong, as the Scottish actress is leaving the programme.

DS Townsend finds herself in the deep end after the discovery of a body in the bay. It’s her first day in the job. And she has to get under the skin of a grieving family to investigate the death of an aspiring boxer.

She’s eager to provide answers for the family, but she must also prove herself as the newest recruit on the team.

Jenn is under extra pressure in her personal life too, as her own family struggles to settle in Morecambe.

Who is in the cast of The Bay series 3?

Daniel Ryan will return for the third series, as will Erin Shanagher, Thomas Law and Andrew Dowbiggin.

To get a talent as bright and brilliant as Marsha to lead the new series is beyond exciting.

Writer Daragh Carville has written the drama, which will have Furquan Akhtar co-writing its third series.

Tall Story Pictures will produce the show with Irma Inniss (Tin Star, Holby City).

When will The Bay season 3 be on TV?

ITV is yet to confirm an air date.

However, the broadcaster confirmed that filming is due to start this spring.

It could be on screens early in 2022.

ITV bosses ‘excited’ to have Marsha on board

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who commissioned the third series, said: “We are delighted with the audiences’ response to The Bay. [We] look forward to them meeting DS Jenn Townsend played by the fantastic Marsha Thomason, who joins the team in series 3.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer, commented: “Daragh and I couldn’t be more delighted by the audience response to The Bay.

“That ITV have recommissioned the show is fantastic and to get a talent as bright and brilliant as Marsha to lead the new series is beyond exciting.”

She added: “We can’t wait to get back to Morecambe to start filming.”

