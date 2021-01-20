The Bay returns to ITV1 with a second series and actress Morven Christie is back in the role of DS Lisa Armstrong.

Her character Lisa is keen to claw back her career, but Morven’s is going from strength to strength.

Actress Morven Christie is back as DI Lisa Armstrong in The Bay (Credit: ITV)

Who is Morven Christie?

Morven is an actress who has been on our TV screens since her very first appearance in 2004.

She has worked on stage, in film and in television drama.

First of all, an early significant role on TV was as Rose Maylie in the adaptation of Oliver Twist in 2007.

She has subsequently gone on to appear in dozens of dramas including Death in Paradise, Silent Witness, Hunted, Doctor Who and Twenty Twelve.

How old is she?

Morven is currently 39 years old.

She was born on September 1 1981.

Crime drama The Bay returns with some old and new faces (Credit: ITV)

What has she been in before?

Morven’s is well known for her heavy hitting role as Ellen in The Replacement.

Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure starred opposite her as an unhinged stalker who wanted to steal Ellen’s life.

The three-part BBC series aired in 2017, and proved Morven could carry a drama as the lead.

She was nominated for a BAFTA Scotland award for the role.

From 2014 to 2017, Morven appeared in Grantchester as Amanda Hopkins.

She plays Alison Hughes in The A Word, and DS Lisa Armstrong in The Bay.

Is Morven Christie married?

Morven is no longer married, but she is dating.

She married film director Scott Graham in 2012, and the couple lived together in North London.

However, the pair separated and divorced in 2015.

She moved back to Scotland after the split.

Morven now lives in Glasgow with her partner, musician Iain Cook.

They recently celebrated three years together.

Morven Christie and Christopher Ecclestone in The A Word (Credit: BBC One)

Does she have kids?

Morven does not have any children.

However, she has portrayed many mothers on screen.

She played a new mum in The Replacement, the mother of an autistic boy in The A Word, and her The Bay character has two teenage kids.

Where is she from?

Morven is Scottish.

Unlike her character Lisa in The Bay, Morven speaks with a soft Scottish accent.

Like many of the cast, including Joe Absolom, she needed a dialect coach to perfect the Morecambe accent.

Morven was born in Helensburgh, and grew up in Glasgow and Aviemore.

She reveals she had trouble fitting in at secondary school because her middle class family had moved to a Glasgow council estate.

At 15, she secretly dropped out of school without telling her parents.

She eventually studied acting at the Drama Centre London.

What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong at the end of The Bay series one?

In the closing scenes, Lisa discovered her daughter Abbie’s connection with drug dealer Vincent and had him arrested.

Pregnant teen Holly did NOT murder her twin Dylan. The killer was revealed to be her friend Sam.

He confessed everything to Lisa – that he got Holly pregnant and planned to start a new life with her in Manchester.

Sam also revealed that he killed Dylan, albeit by accident, when he tried to stop them from going away.

In one of episode six’s closing scenes, we learned that Sam was set for prison time.

At the end of series one, Lisa Armstrong was suspended from the police for hiding evidence.

ITV tells us: “Series two begins with Lisa Armstrong at a low ebb.

“She’s forced to do menial police work whilst she watches Med go from strength to strength.

“But a new case involving a shocking murder within a loving family brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line.

“She must get under the skin of a new family and prove her worth; to her colleagues, to her family and to herself.”

The Bay returns to ITV on Wednesday January 20 at 9pm. All episodes will be available on ITV hub and Britbox afterwards.

