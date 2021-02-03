James Cosmo, The Bay actor
The Bay star James Cosmo: What else has the Bill Bradwell actor been in?

He's playing the family's troubled patriarch

By Richard Bell

The Bay actor James Cosmo plays Bill Bradwell in series two.

He stars in the ITV crime drama alongside Morven Christie, Daniel Ryan, Sunetra Sarker and others.

How much do you know about the veteran actor? Read on to find out more about his life and work.

James Cosmo is one of the stars of The Bay series two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is James Cosmo?

James is a 73-year-old Hollywood star from Scotland.

He is married to wife Annie Harris and lives in Surrey.

The couple have two sons, Ethan and Findlay.

He plays Bill Bradwell  in the ITV crime drama (Credit: Jonny Birch / Tall Story Pictures/ ITV)

James Cosmo in The Bay

James plays Bill, the patriarch of the shady family that Stephen Marshbrook, who was brutally assassinated in the first episode, married into.

In a chat with The Guardian, he was asked if Bill will turn out to be the killer.

And he jokingly compared himself to Johnny Tightlips, a character from The Simpsons. He’s a huge fan of the long-running cartoon.

James told the newspaper, doing an impression of the mobster: “You know that character in The Simpsons? Johnny Tightlips? I’m not saying I did, I’m not saying I didn’t. What? The Bay? I don’t know The Bay. Who?”

He also said The Simpsons would be his Mastermind subject. James explained: “If I went on Mastermind – which is very unlikely – my special subject could only be The Simpsons.

“I was talking to Andrew Neil a while ago. We come from places that are very close, and were born within a couple of years of each other. He’s had an amazing career, but he once told me, ‘Jimmy, I am the man who brought The Simpsons to Great Britain’. Back when he was head of Sky. He was so proud of that, more than anything else.”

His character is the father in law of murdered Stephen Marshbrook (Credit: Jonny Birch / Tall Story Pictures/ ITV)

What else has James been in?

James has been in a number of blockbuster films, including epics Braveheart, The Chronicles of Narnia and Troy.

He was also in the 1986 fantasy flick Highlander and the recent BBC adaptation of the His Dark Materials books.

James was likewise in The Durrells, playing the role of Captain Creech.

James in Games Of Thrones

One of James’ most high-profile acting gigs in recent years was his role in fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

He appeared in 12 episodes of the hit show as Jeor Mormont, Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch soldiers at Castle Black.

Actor James has also been in Game Of Thrones and The Durrells 2(Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother stint

James also took part in Celebrity Big Brother.

He was in series 19 of the Channel 5 reality show, which aired in 2017.

The other housemates in the series included Bianca Gascoigne, James Jordan, Calum Best, Coleen Nolan, Kim Woodburn, Jedward and Chloe Ferry.

James ended up winning a pass to the final and finished in fourth place.

