Marsha Thomason, DS Jenn Townsend, Daniel Ryan in The Bay series
The Bay series 4 plot revealed by ITV as filming begins

Here are the storylines fans can expect for fourth run

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

The Bay series 4 plot details and the cast for the returning crime drama have been revealed by ITV.

A fourth run for the Morecambe-based thriller was confirmed as the third series came to an end back in February.

It starred Marsha Thomason as rookie Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend. Knowing Marsha is back for the fourth series will no doubt delight fans.

She took over the lead role from Morven Christie, who played DS Lisa Armstrong in the first and second series.

So what will happen in The Bay series 4 and who’s in it?

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend in The Bay series
Marsha Thomason will be in The Bay series 4 as DS Jenn Townsend (Credit: ITV Hub)

The Bay series 4: What’s the plot?

Announcing that filming has begun, ITV gave a very broad tease for series 4’s storylines.

Morecambe’s MIU team are called on once again. This time a young mum-of-four, Beth Metcalf, dies in what appears to be a targeted attack.

DS Jenn Townsend immediately realises Beth’s shattered family will need all support available to them.

Read more: ITV commissions The Bay series 4 and fans are punching the air

Beth’s bereft husband Dean finds himself numb from shock. He feels completely unprepared to be the sole carer for his four kids.

Struggling at every turn, Dean cannot process what’s happened to his wife and his family.

But as DS Townsend, DI Tony Manning (played by Daniel Ryan) and the team dig deeper, they uncover secrets at every turn.

We can’t wait!

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning in The Bay series
Daniel Ryan will also return to the cast (Credit: ITV Hub)

The Bay series 4 cast

As well as Marsha and Daniel, other stars of The Bay will also be part of series 4.

They include series regulars Erin Shanagher, Thomas Law and Andrew Dowbiggin.

Barry Sloane, Georgia Scholes, David Carpenter and Emme Haynes will also be on hand.

Marsha Thomason looks serious as DS Jenn Townsend in The Bay series
Fans expect the fourth series of The Bay to air at the start of 2023 (Credit: ITV Hub)

The guest cast for series 4 will feature Joe Armstrong (known for Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley) as Dean Metcalf.

Claire Goose (from Waking The Dead and Unforgotten) plays Chris Fischer’s ex-wife Jacqui.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

And Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Tin Star), Karl Davies (The Tower, Happy Valley) and Christopher Coghill (Slow Horses, Home Fires) also appear.

Rising stars Tom Taylor (Us, Doctor Foster), Eloise Thomas (Chloe), Will Oldfield (The Goes Wrong Show) and Ella Smith (CBeebies Presents: The Tempest) play the Metcalf’s four children.

