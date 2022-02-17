ITV commissions The Bay series 4 and fans are punching the air

The Bay will be back with series 4, ITV confirmed as the current series – under new recruit detective, Jenn Townsend – came to an end.

The third series of the Morecombe-based thriller has won huge praise from fans since it began airing in January.

Marsha Thomason – who plays Townsend – has proved a hit with viewers as the rookie Family Liaison Officer.

Jenn took over from DS Lisa Armstrong who was played by Morven Christie is the first and second series.

Is The Bay Series 4 happening?

YES, YES IT REALLY IS!

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay.

“Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series 4.

“Thanks to everyone at Tall Story Pictures for creating and continuing to deliver such a distinctive series.”

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer, Tall Story Pictures added: “We are delighted at how The Bay audiences have taken to new FLO, DS Jenn Townsend, played by the brilliant Marsha Thomason and how Jenn’s arrival and her personal storyline has breathed new energy into the show.

“Together with Daragh (Carville) and all our amazing cast and crew, we can’t wait to get going on the new series.“

Speaking to Hello! magazine previously, Marsha teased: “We should know in the next couple of months. The show is doing really well so we just have to hope that maintains. Everyone is cautiously optimistic, put it that way.”

Marsha also told the publication that she’d be ‘disappointed’ if the show wasn’t renewed for a fourth season.

She added: “I so want us to get a season four. I’ve enjoyed playing Jen so much it’s been a real challenge for me.

“It’s nice because it shoots in Morecombe and Manchester, and I’m from Manchester so I get to see my family.

“I always love going back to Manchester to work. I’d just be really disappointed if we didn’t get another season. We’ve only just started with Jenn.”

When will series four of The Bay be on?

There’s no set TX date as yet for the fourth series.

But ITV has said filming begins later this year with further casting news to be announced.

The Bay’s latest series has been praised for its diversity both on and off screen, its accurate and moving portrayal of the funeral of a young Muslim man and how young deaf newcomer, Nadeem Islam, who was initially discovered via an article written about him by Colin Hambrook (Editor) on Disability Arts Online, was subsequently cast as Jamal in the show.

What does writer Daragh Carville say?

Meanwhile, show writer Daragh Carville previously told a press conference that he would love for there to be fourth series.

He said: “We would love to come back. The show is always conceived of as a returning show.

“You can probably tell from the way we’re speaking about it, we’re all really committed to these characters and the world of the show. So certainly, we’d love to come back but as ever, it’s in the hands of the audience so let’s see how they respond.”

And it seems that audiences have absolutely loved it.

Fans have been taking to Twitter every week to share their praise for the show and their love for the new DS.

What do the fans say?

Wish – granted.

Episode six of The Bay airs on ITV tonight at 9pm while all episodes are available to view on ITV Hub