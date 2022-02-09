We’re one episode away from the end of The Bay series three – and episode 5 didn’t really bring us any closer to getting any answers…

In fact, the visit to Morecambe Bay left us with even more questions about who killed promising young boxer Saif Rahman.

So what burning questions do we still have as we approach next week’s conclusion?

Here’s our rundown of what needs to be addressed.

The Bay episode 5 – who killed Saif Rahman?

Yep, it’s the question we’ve been asking ourselves every week since the very first episode.

We still haven’t got the foggiest.

Our money is tentatively on Mariam’s boyfriend Ray, played by Vincent Regan in the cast.

He’s done nothing for us to suspect him especially, apart from hanging around without enough lines to warrant his presence.

Ray seems to have been enabling Mariam’s heavy drinking – but she dumped him in episode five.

Other suspects include any of the boxing club members who all seem to be hiding something.

Top suspect from this bunch has to be Warren Pryce, who was supplying Saif with steroids and seems generally dodgy (no offence, mate!).

Of course, actor Mark Stanley is also currently starring in Trigger Point as Lana’s boyfriend DI Thom Youngblood!

Is Jenn with the wrong man?

In episode 5 of The Bay, Jenn was reunited with her runaway son Conor.

Luckily, the teenage schoolboy had just spent the night with some friends, before heading to his dad’s in Manchester.

Oliver Alvin Wilson guest starred as Jenn’s ex-husband Guy Townsend.

And there definitely seemed to be more chemistry between Jenn and Guy, than Jenn and new boyfriend Chris.

Jenn and Chris (played by former Hollyoaks badboy Barry Sloane) have only been together 18 months, but are bickering already.

To be honest, we’re just not feeling their relationship.

At the end of episode 5, Jenn insisted they take a break from each other.

But, hang on, she moved to Morecambe Bay to be with Chris…

If they split, will she just head back to Manc and abandon all of us who think the character is ace?

The Bay episode 5: Whose blood is on Saif’s phone?

During episode 5 of The Bay series three, police found blood on Saif’s phone.

Not just Saif’s blood either, but somebody else’s.

It’s a major breakthrough as the blood must belong to whoever killed Saif, or was with him when he was killed.

Episode six should have all the answers we’re looking for!

Who was Shirin texting?

Female boxer Shirin Persaud (Deepica Stephen) definitely knows more than she’s letting on.

She’s been skirting around the action during the whole series.

We don’t think she killed Saif, but we think she knows who did.

At the end of episode 5, Shirin listened to a voice message and looked visibly worried.

She immediately texted someone, typing: “The police want to talk to me.”

The response read: “Don’t say anything.”

So who was she messaging, and are they involved in Saif’s murder?

They are clearly hiding something.

The Bay episode 5: Where did Jenn buy her pink coat?

The star of The Bay episode five was most definitely DS Jenn Townsend’s pink coat.

It’s the coat of dreams.

Forget Joseph’s coat of many colours, we just need this one shade of pink.

And it looks so damn good on Jenn.

Jenn, played brilliantly by Marsha Thomason, ditched her boring camel work coat, and wore a pink woollen coat when she was off-duty.

We want one, and we want one now.

In fact, we’d be prepared to kill for it (that’s series four’s plot sorted right there!).

The Bay concludes on Wednesday February 16 2022 at 9pm on ITV1. All episodes are currently available on the ITV Hub.

