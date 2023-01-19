ITV has unveiled part of its spring schedule and some of our favourite detective dramas are returning.

Grace, Grantchester and The Bay are all confirmed to return to ITV1 later this spring, and we can’t wait to have them back!

Here are all the details on the return of these popular ITV detective dramas…

Marsha Thomason returns to lead the cast of The Bay as DS Jenn Townsend (Credit: ITV)

ITV dramas fill the schedule: The Bay

ITV has confirmed that Morecambe-based drama The Bay will return for a fourth series.

Last series, Marsha Thomason joined the show as DS Jenn Townsend after Morven Christie left her role as DS Lisa Armstrong.

Marsha will return as Jenn alongside other favourite stars of The Bay, including Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Thomas Law and Andrew Dowbiggin.

ITV shared a teaser for series 4 of The Bay last year when it began filming.

It will follow Family Liason Officer Jenn Townsend as she supports the shattered family of Beth Metcalf, a mum-of-four who dies in what appears to be a targeted attack.

The team “uncover secrets as every turn” as they investigate Beth’s death.

The Bay series 4 began filming last summer, and while we don’t have an exact return date for the ITV drama just yet, we’re sure ITV will announce an official date soon.

Watch this space!

Geordie Keating and Rev Will Davenport are facing a dramatic series 8 (Credit: ITV)

Grantchester returns with series 8

Another favourite ITV detective drama, Grantchester, will return with series 8 this spring.

And ITV teases a tough storyline is coming up for Reverend Will Davenport.

A rep shared: “Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident.”

He will be led down “a dangerous downward spiral”.

And things won’t be much better for DI Geordie Keating, when his relationship with Cathy is rocked by “shocking announcements at work”.

As Geordie and Will find themselves in tough and unfamiliar situations, murder always remains around the corner.

The new series “will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law”.

It sounds like an exciting new series of Grantchester is on the way.

ITV hasn’t confirmed the exact start date for series 8 just yet, but we’ll update it as soon as we know.

Grace series 3 is on the way

Grace will also return with series 3 this spring.

John Simm will return as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for three more episodes.

The feature-length films will be adapted from Peter James’ award-winning Grace novels.

Richie Campbell will also return as DS Glenn Branson, with Zoë Tapper returning as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting.

And if the first two series are anything to go by, we’re sure we can expect some great guest stars in series 3 too.

Make sure to watch this space for the return date of Grace.

