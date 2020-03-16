Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid clash over coronavirus crisis

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan clashed during a discussion about the coronavirus crisis.

On Monday's Good Morning Britain (March 16), the presenters first spoke to Dr Hilary about the outbreak - which has killed more than 6,500 people worldwide including 35 in the UK.

Piers, 54, was quick to criticise the Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not acting quickly enough to contain the virus.

Piers criticised the UK for not acting quickly enough (Credit: ITV)

Piers and Susanna later spoke to Chief Foreign Correspondent for The Sunday Times Christina Lamb about the crisis.

Susanna said: "We do now know that [the government] are going to do a daily briefing and we did just speak to the Clinical Director of Scotland who explained that this is all just based on science..."

Piers cut in: "Susanna, you keep saying it's based on the science... I want to see the Prime Minister. Where's he been for the last three or four days?

Piers said he's "challenging" the UK government (Credit: ITV)

"Donald Trump, President of the United States, [did a] briefing on Saturday, a briefing on Sunday, ordering all sorts of measures.

"Our Prime Minister is nowhere to be seen since Thursday. I think it's completely unacceptable."

As the debate came to an end, Piers and Susanna clashed again over the issue.

You can't explain why every other country is doing something different to us.

Piers said: "The British people are up for a fight, we're at war. We can handle whatever is thrown at us. I'd like to see more action and more decision making."

Susanna said: "I also think we need to respect the government's advice instead of shouting about it."

Piers replied: "We should but Susanna you can't explain... it's not shouting, it's concern. You can't explain why every other country is doing something different to us. You want to believe everything our government is doing, I'm sorry but I want to challenge them."

Piers called for the Prime Minister to do more (Credit: ITV)

Susanna said: "I'm just saying undermining it isn't probably the best..." to which Piers interrupted: "Fine, take your position, I'm taking a different one."

As of Monday morning (March 16), 35 people have died from the virus in Britain with more than 1,370 confirmed cases, Sky News reported.

Downing Street confirmed that from today, the Prime Minister or a senior minister will brief the media to make sure the public is able to help slow the spread of the deadly flu-like bug.

