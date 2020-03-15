Denise Welch rants Piers Morgan should self-isolate for two years amid coronavirus crisis

Denise Welch looks set to reignite her Twitter feud with Piers Morgan after suggesting he self-isolates for TWO YEARS.

Good Morning Britain star Piers is known for being vocal on topical issues and has been sharing his thoughts on the Covid-19 outbreak in recent days, pushing for stricter measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

But it seems Denise, 61, is unimpressed with his stance.

Why doesn’t health expert & harbinger of doom Piers Morgan catch the last flight to LA & self isolate in his mansion for 2 yrs — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) March 15, 2020

Piers previously warned fans about the coronavirus and said Britain "needs to wake up fast".

He wrote on Twitter: "Many people on here still seem to have no grasp of how serious this is & how bad it is going to get, very soon.

Following new reports that elderly people may be told to self-isolate for four months, Piers tweeted: "I think it’s appalling we’re not hearing about it in public addresses from the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson.

It is not the first time the outspoken pair have locked horns.

They fell out last year when Piers, 54, had made some comments suggesting that people nowadays need to toughen up a bit.

Piers Morgan and Denise Welch have butted heads before (SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Denise queried his opinion on Twitter, saying she was "totally and utterly appalled".

But Piers snapped straight back, branding Denise a "professional victim".

Hi Denise, I think professional ‘victims’ like you are now part of the problem not the solution. I want our children to be taught mental strength & resilience at school, to better acquit them for life than listening to celebrities constantly whining about their myriad woes. https://t.co/CV6UQ7oAwX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 4, 2019

They also clashed over Mental Health Awareness Week, after Piers posted a message on Twitter urging high profile people to talk about their "mental strength, resilience and explaining how they achieve it" as it was more "useful than celebrity self-pitying 'woe is me' wallowing".

Denise, who has been open about her mental health issues in the past, hit back with a post of her own, saying Piers' words upset her.

"This actually makes me cry," she said, sharing a screenshot of Piers' message.

"To all of us who suffer from debilitating, isolating, crippling depression, let's just pull ourselves together!"

One fan responded to say Denise should just ignore Piers.

But the TV star responded: "No, I won’t ignore him. If we do, nothing changes. Piers Morgan's attitude to mental trauma is disgraceful and tormenting."

