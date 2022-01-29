Strictly pros Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington appear to have “confirmed” their romance by kissing in public.

The pair have been romantically linked in recent weeks but haven’t said much about the speculation.

However, a photo in The Sun shows them locking lips at a hotel bar in Newcastle.

A source said the pair – who are currently on the Strictly tour – met up away from the other dancers and celebrities.

The photograph shows them kissing as they are sat on a blue sofa.

Both stars are bundled up in coats and Nadiya is wearing a baseball cap that shielded her face.

“She had bought Kai a coffee from Starbucks next door and they talked and cuddled before having a kiss,” said the insider.

“They didn’t seem to care who could see them. It’s clear they are massively loved up.”

Pair got close after break-ups

The couple are thought to have become close after Nadiya confided in Kai about her split from fiancé Matija Skarabot.

Kai has also been through a break up, apparently parting ways with his dancer girlfriend Giulia Dotta not long before he made his Strictly debut.

A source previously told The Sun that Kai and Nadiya had forged a very strong friendship on the BBC ballroom show and that they have “incredible chemistry”.

“Right from week one they ­connected, and are always laughing and messing about,” the source said.

When did Strictly star Nadiya split from her fiancé?

It was reported earlier this year that Nadiya had split from Slovenian footballer Matija.

The pair had been together for a long time and share a daughter, but an insider told MailOnline that Nadiya had realised the long-distance relationship was no longer working.

The source also revealed that Nadiya and Matija hadn’t been a couple for a while.

“Matija is dedicated to his footballing career in Slovenia and Nadiya is predominantly based in London,” they said.

“Performing on Strictly and the Strictly Live Tour takes up half her year, in the end the commitment to their jobs made it too difficult for the relationship to work.”

ED! has contacted reps for Kai and Nadiya for comment.

