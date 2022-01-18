Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has reportedly split from her fiancé, Slovenian footballer, Matija Skarabot.

According to MailOnline, Nadiya, 32, is now single after calling off their engagement.

Matija, 33, and the dancer have a five-year-old daughter, Mila, together.

The publication states a source spoke to them confirming the split.

Nadiya has reportedly split from her fiance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider says that Nadiya realised the long-distance relationship was no longer working, but they’ll continue to co-parent their daughter.

The whistle-blower also revealed that Nadiya and Matija haven’t been a couple for “some time”.

Nadiya Bychkova ‘splits’ from fiancé

“Matija is dedicated to his footballing career in Slovenia and Nadiya is predominantly based in London,” said the source.

“Performing on Strictly and the Strictly Live Tour takes up half her year, in the end the commitment to their jobs made it too difficult for the relationship to work.

“There is still a lot of love between them and Mila is and always will be their priority.”

The couple apparently no longer follow each other on social media and Nadiya last posted about Matija on Instagram in June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova)

In a tribute to him on Father’s Day, she posted a photo of him with Mila, adding: “Happy Father’s Day @matija_skarabot.

“This beautiful connection between daughter and father is so important. Makes me so happy to see this kind of moments between them. Thank you for being the best dad to our beautiful little girl. We love you.”

The three of them appeared to be on holiday in Croatia.

MailOnline also reports that Nadiya, who was previously married, has stopped wearing her diamond engagement ring.

Nadiya finished fifth in 2021’s competition alongside her dancing partner, Dan Walker.

The pair won Strictly fans over with their close bond.

Nadiya danced with Dan on Strictly 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadiya moved viewers to tears with a touching tribute to the BBC Breakfast host in November following Dan’s exit from the show.

During their last appearance on It Takes Two, she said: “It was very special to me. I loved teaching him but at the same time, I learned so much from him.

Nadiya’s tribute to Dan

“You gave me confidence in front of the camera. You managed to create an environment for me where I felt safe.

“I felt free to be myself for the first time and your friendship gave me wings to fly again.”

They’ve stayed friends since parting ways too with Dan joining Nadiya and Kai Widdrington for a night out in Glasgow earlier this month.

Nadiya is currently taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, while Dan isn’t.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Nadiya’s rep for comment.

