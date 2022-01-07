Strictly Come Dancing champion Giovanni Pernice enjoyed dinner with an unlikely pal from the show last night (January 7).

Giovanni was out on the town with 2020 Strictly star Jamie Laing – and the lovely Gio quickly became the butt of Jamie’s joke.

Giovanni Pernice was called out over his love of posing during dinner with Strictly Come Dancing pal Jamie Laing (Credit: Splash News)

What happened when Strictly Come Dancing stars Jamie and Giovanni had dinner?

Giovanni posted a video of Jamie to his Instagram Stories last night.

In the video, Jamie can be seen claiming that Giovanni asked him to take a picture of him posing at the dinner table.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice whips fans into a frenzy with cute baby news

Giovanni insists he didn’t, but Jamie had the last laugh.

Over on Giovanni’s socials the dancer was heard giggling as Jamie said: “You told me to take a photo of you.”

“No I didn’t actually,” Giovanni laughed.

“Yeah you did so I did, there’s a photo,” he said.

“No I didn’t,” a giggling Giovanni insisted.

“Do you want me to airdrop it to you?” Jamie joked.

“No you didn’t,” Giovanni laughed before the video ended.

Giovanni shared a clip of Jamie poking fun at him (Credit: Instagram)

So did Jamie take a picture?

He did indeed.

A little look on his Instagram Stories reveals the picture that Giovanni posed for.

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals ‘gift’ she gave to Giovanni Pernice

He is seen looking down at his phone, smiling slightly, in a particularly brooding fashion.

Jamie captioned the snap: “The ballet dancer is here.”

Jamie posted a picture of a brooding Giovanni over dinner (Credit: Instagram)

When did Jamie appear on Strictly Come Dancing?

Jamie first appeared on the show in 2019.

However, he didn’t get very far, having to pull out before the live shows due to an injury.

For the first time ever, he was allowed to return to the show in 2020.

He made it to the final with partner Karen Hauer, finishing as runner up.

As fans of the BBC dance show will know, Giovanni went one better than his pal this year.

He lifted the show’s coveted Glitter Ball trophy after being crowed winner of the show alongside his celebrity partner, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.