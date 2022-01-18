Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has gushed over his dance partner, John Whaite, in a new interview.

The duo were fan favourites on the show thanks to their close friendship and ended the series as runner-ups.

What did Johannes Radebe say about Strictly partner John?

John and Johannes were the first male same-sex partnership on the show (Credit: BBC)

Johannes opened up about his relationship with John on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast recently and confessed that he’s “in love” with his former co-star.

“I have fallen in love with my art form again because of John,” he declared in the candid interview.

“The opportunity to be so creative with what we had to come up every week,” he continued.

“I was trying to figure things out as I was going along.”

“Not once did he [John] make me feel otherwise,” Johannes gushed. “In my moments of doubt, John just stood by me and waited for me to figure it all out.”

Johannes confesses his love for John

Johannes was full of praise for John during the interview (Credit: BBC)

It was at this point during the interview that Johannes confessed that he loved John as a friend.

“I can’t tell you that patience – I’m in love with the man,” he said.

“And I know he’s a married man – soon to be,” he continued. “But let me tell you something, people come into your life and you just don’t know how you’ve been doing without them this entire time.”

Johannes continued with his praise for John, saying that the former Bake Off champion is a “really, really lovely lad”.

He concluded: “I can’t tell you, he’s the nicest person you’re ever gonna meet in your whole entire life.”

What else is happening in the world of Strictly Come Dancing?

John and Johannes are on tour at the moment (Credit: BBC)

Johannes and John recently reunited to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour, which is due to kick off on Thursday (January 20).

In an Instagram post, John shared a picture of himself and Johannes announcing their reunion.

“The boys are back together,” he captioned the post. “I can’t tell you what a joy it has been to dance with @johannesradebe again.

“See you on the dance floor, partner.”

Fans will be excited to see John and Johannes back on the dance floor again, however, they won’t be able to get pictures with the stars during this year’s tour.

Janette Manrara was forced to break the disappointing news during an Instagram story yesterday.

“I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry about us not being able to take photos or sign photos for you guys on the road,” she said.

“It’s only just to protect ourselves so that we can make sure we get the show up and that we’re able to perform and bring all the different cities in the UK a great, great performance.”

