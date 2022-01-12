John Whaite has revealed that he is set to dance with a woman as he reunited with Johannes Radebe on Instagram yesterday (January 11).

The pair are set to perform in the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing tour, alongside some of the show’s former contestants.

But it appears there’s a few changes to John and Johannes‘ partnership.

Strictly’s John Whaite documented his reunion with Johannes Radebe on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/john_whaite)

John Whaite on Instagram

John, 32, documented his sweet reunion with Johannes, 34, as the two appeared to be rehearsing for the tour.

Filming the Strictly pro, John said: “Oh, look who I found.

“We’re back together again!”

Johannes responded: “Well, we should be dancing.”

John went on to reveal that he’s set to dance with other people on the tour.

The GBBO star explained: “Yeah, we should be dancing. I’m not only dancing with Johannes this time, but I’ve got to dance with a girl and another boy.

John revealed that he is set to dance with a female (Credit: Instagram Story/john_whaite)

“How do you feel about that?”

Johannes appeared disappointed as John turned the camera on to him.

“This is how I feel about it,” he snapped back.

It comes days after Johannes gushed over the baker during an appearance on The One Show.

Speaking about dancing together, Johannes shared: “The man’s patience, the way he allowed me to figure it out and still teach him in the process, I find that incredible.

“I had the most amazing season.”

John and Johannes won viewers over with their partnership (Credit: BBC)

John reunites with his family

Earlier this month, John took to social media to document his sweet family reunion.

After spending the Christmas period with partner Paul Atkins, the Strictly star popped for a visit with his loved ones.

John hadn’t seen his parents or sisters since taking part in the BBC One show.

He recently shared a shot of himself and his family after reuniting.

Alongside the snap, John added: “Lovely meal out with my parents and sisters last night. First time we’ve been together since before Strictly.”

The star has always been open about his close family bond and previously said: “I’m very grateful for the upbringing that I’ve had.”

