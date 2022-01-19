Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova is reportedly being comforted by fellow pro Kai Widdrington after her split from fiancé Matija Škarabot.

It’s believed that Nadiya confided in her Strictly dance partner Dan Walker about the break up, too.

Strictly star Nadiya has split from her fiancé (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly pro Nadiya splits from fiancé

News broke yesterday (January 18) that pro dancer Nadiya had split from Matija.

It emerged that Matija, 33, who plays for Slovenian club ND Primorje, had unfollowed Nadiya on Instagram. Nadiya hasn’t posted about Matija on her Instagram for more than seven months.

Since her split from Matija, Nadiya is said to have struck up a close friendship with fellow dancer, Kai, 26.

Kai has reportedly been a source of comfort for Nadiya since her break up. A source spoke to The Sun about the pair’s bond.

“Nadiya and Kai have incredible chemistry, and a very strong friendship,” they said.

They went on to say that the duo connected from the first week of Strictly, and are always having a laugh with one another.

Nadiya has found a friend in Kai (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kai and Nadiya’s friendship

The source continued, revealing that Nadiya’s split from Matija isn’t a recent thing.

“Nadiya and Matija actually separated months ago and Nadiya confided in Dan [Walker] at the time,” they said.

The source then said that Nadiya repaid the favour when Dan was upset one week.

This is likely in reference to when Dan and Nadiya were spotted hugging backstage.

Dan was being comforted by Nadiya after re-watching a tribute he recorded for Gary Speed, who died 10 years ago in November.

The source continued to speak of Kai and Nadiya’s friendship, revealing that Nadiya confided in Kai during the series.

Nadiya confided in Dan too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is another Strictly romance on the cards?

Kai and Nadiya’s friendship is so strong that some backstage believe another Strictly romance could be on the cards.

“He has cheered her up and made her smile again. They’re great mates, and lots of people backstage think they’d make a really cute ­couple when the time is right,” the source told The Sun.

But for now the source says that not much has changed for Nadiya, and it’s still business as usual.

Nadiya and Matija share a daughter, Mila, together, and will continue to co-parent the tot.

The dancer is taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour with Kai and other members of the cast at the moment.

However, Nadiya will have a new partner on the tour, due to Dan being unavailable.

ED! has contacted reps for Kai and Nadiya for comment.

Commenting on the Kai claims, Nadiya’s rep told us: “This is categorically untrue.”

