Strictly waltzed back onto our screens last night but the news that James Jordan wasn’t offering his usual commentary concerned some fans.

James is usually very vocal on social media when the Strictly Come Dancing live show is on.

In fact, he live tweets along, offering his opinion, with fans branding him the unofficial fifth judge.

However, last night James was nowhere to be seen, prompting concerned fans to tweet their fears.

Today (October 2) James has returned to social media to address the concerns.

Strictly news: James Jordan’s vanishing act

Not backwards in coming forwards with his opinion, Strictly fans were a little worried about James’ absence last night.

He was nowhere to be seen when Matt Goss and Anton Du Beke thrusted wildly.

Neither was he on hand as Ellie Simmonds teared up after her waltz.

This led to concerned fans to take to social media and tweet James to check all was okay.

“Where are you tonight?” asked one.

Another asked the same, posting: “Where were you tonight???”

A third commented and sent their “best wishes” to the ex-Strictly pro.

“It’s not been the same without you James. Sending best wishes,” they said.

Another added: “Missing @The_JamesJordan comments and scores on Strictly Come Dancing this evening. He always makes more sense than the judges!”

“Come on James, Strictly is on!! We need you, it’s your duty!” exclaimed another, urging James out of his brief Twitter hibernation.

James Jordan makes his return

This afternoon, however, James was back, breaking his silence and easing the fears of his followers with an explanation.

“So sorry guys I wasn’t on Twitter last night giving you my thoughts on Strictly but it was Ola’s 40th party,” he explained of his gorgeous wife.

“Many of you saying it’s not the same without me – which is very flattering,” he continued.

Indeed, fans were quick to inform James that it wasn’t the same without him.

“After the show I went straight onto your feed to see your thoughts, sooo disappointed to see you weren’t there,” said one.

“Definitely missed! But happy belated birthday Ola but yes we needed you and your honesty!” said another.

“Have to admit I kept popping on here looking for you!” another revealed.

“Kept looking all night! Needed the fifth judge to bring order and sense to the proceedings,” another commented.

Strictly star James’ ‘offensive’ comments

However, even when James is live tweeting along to Strictly, there are times when his views aren’t always welcomed.

During week one, he took to Twitter to offer a critique of Ellie Simmonds.

And he quickly came under fire for the comments, which some branded “offensive”.

After praising Ellie, he added: “She needs to try and consciously straighten her legs as much as possible.”

After fans took exception to the tweets, James defended his comments while also taking the opportunity to slam people “jumping on the bandwagon”.

