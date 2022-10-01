Strictly star Ellie Simmonds fought back tears tonight (October 1) after her emotional waltz with partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Ellie was on early in the show, looking beautiful in a stunning purple dress.

But if her dress was dazzling then her dance was even more sparkling and won wide praise from both the judges and the viewers at home.

In fact, many admitted that, like Ellie, they had been moved to tears.

Strictly: Ellie Simmonds fights back tears

After her dance with Nikita came to an end, Ellie looked elated.

Then the emotion of the moment appeared to take over, as she clung to Nikita before making her way over to host Tess Daly.

Picking up on the tears in her eyes, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess declared: “That was beautiful, I know you loved that song, I hope you enjoyed dancing.”

A choked up Ellie said: “Oh I did, it was absolutely stunning.

“You can see it, it was just absolutely amazing,” Ellie admitted, fighting back tears.

“You’re emotional,” Tess commented, with Ellie agreeing.

Viewers react to Ellie’s waltz

Fans absolutely loved Ellie and Nikita’s waltz on Strictly tonight.

In fact, some declared it was “the most beautiful dance” they’d ever seen.

“Okay, Ellie Simmonds has made me cry,” said one.

Most beautiful dance I’ve ever seen.

“Ellie and Nikita . Who needs Giovanni and Rose when you two danced like that,” said another.

“Oh @EllieSimmonds1 how beautiful. So moving in tears here… What a gentleman @kuzmin__nikita,” said another.

“That was the most beautiful dance I’ve ever seen,” said another weepy Strictly fan.

“No, you’re crying,” another commented.

“That was beautiful! I have tears. I’m weeping!” declared another.

“Nah, you’ve got a tear in YOUR eye That was beautiful Ellie Simmonds,” said another.

“That was a beautiful waltz! Tears running down my face!” another fan revealed.

Praise for Nikita and a new nickname for Ellie

Others praised Nikita’s choreography skills.

“@kuzmin__nikita well done on the challenges of choreographing that – I’m in awe. This show is all about possibilities and I love that,” they said.

Others coined a new nickname for Ellie.

“Teared up a little there, not gonna lie. Lovely Ellie-gant. Yes? Elliegant see? SEE?” they said,

Concerns over height difference

Ellie previously revealed her concerns over dancing with Nikita because of their height difference.

Ahead of her debut, Ellie revealed the effects of cruel trolling.

Ellie said: “I’ve had it already. Some people have said: ‘How’s the dwarf going to dance?’ It’s sad and it does get to you.

“I asked my professional partner if he was going to be all right with it because I’m small but he was like: ‘I want to dance with you, I want to try it out.'”

