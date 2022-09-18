Strictly star Ellie Simmonds has opened up about the sad impact of being trolled for her dwarfism.

The five-times gold-winning Paralympian will take to the dance floor on this year’s series of the BBC ballroom dancing show.

But despite her impressive swimming career, trolls have been hounding her over her status as the show’s first contestant with dwarfism.

And it seems like it’s got to her as she recalled a conversation with her pro partner.

Strictly star Ellie Simmonds on cruel troll comments

Ellie, 27, who won 2008’s BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, hopes to show fans they can achieve anything they want to.

But she admitted that the vile trolls’ cruel words have left her upset.

Ahead of her Strictly debut, Ellie said: “I’ve had it already. Some people have said: ‘How’s the dwarf going to dance?’ It’s sad and it does get to you.

“I asked my professional partner if he was going to be all right with it because I’m small but he was like: ‘I want to dance with you, I want to try it out.’

“It’s scary. Yes, I’ll be self-conscious. I’m a woman anyway, I’m different. We all worry about our wobbly bits. I’m not going to be like any other celeb, with that partnership where you can hold each other. But from that one comment, there are so many other amazing comments.”

‘Touched’ by support

However, Ellie has admitted she’s been “touched” by the support she’s had from the vast majority of Strictly fans.

She said that if she can do it, “people watching will be like: ‘We can do it too.'”

Ellie added that she “never thought” she’d have this opportunity and it would have been “amazing” if someone with dwarfism had been on a dancing show when she was a child.

It is not yet known who Ellie will be dancing with on the show.

That is set to be revealed during Friday night’s delayed launch show (September 23).

Who else is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

This year’s Strictly will see Ellie dance alongside actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh and Loose Woman Kaye Adams. Singer Matt Goss will also take to the floor.

Joining them are BBC Radio 2 host Richie Anderson, DJ Tyler West, comedian Jayde Adams and presenter Helen Skelton.

Also polishing off their dancing shoes are comedian Ellie Taylor, ex-footballer Tony Adams, CBBC star Molly Rainford and EastEnders actor James Bye.

Completing the line-up we have singer and presenter Fleur East and presenter Yamza Hassin.

Although the pro-partners have not announced Strictly has already been hit by a favouritism row.

Rumour has it reigning champion Giovanni Pernice is set for the same-sex pairing with Richie Anderson. The news has reportedly ruffled a few feathers, with some suggesting he’s being treated more favourably than others.

