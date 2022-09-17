Strictly Come Dancing 2022: First Look at launch show looks after setback news

The Strictly 2022 launch may have been temporarily delayed due to the Queen‘s passing but the show’s stars are ready to go!

Contestants, dancers, judges and hosts have all revealed a first look at their glam get up before the new run.

And for many fans of the famous faces taking part, the stars have been transformed from their usual appearances.

The new pics have dropped amid confirmation of when the 2022 series begins after the launch was postponed from tonight.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back on the box with Strictly 2022 very soon (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars shine in glittery outfits

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as well as the returning judges, all look their typically beguiling best in the glossy shots.

Judges Anton du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood are both dapper in their suits, while Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse beam widely.

Similarly the show’s pros – including Giovanni Pernice, Kai Widdrington and Katya Jones – look sharp and poised for action.

But it is the newbies who really dazzled, dressed up to the nines in preparation for their BBC One dance show debuts.

Judges Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all return for the upcoming series (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022 first look

Among the fresh images is a group shot of the celeb hopefuls aiming to claim the Glitterball trophy.

Fleur East, Kym Marsh, Helen Skelton and Ellie Taylor all dare to bare their pins in bright mini dresses with tassels.

Ellie Simmonds looks elegant in a blue cocktail dress. And Jayde Adams points her toe with poise in a sheer top and white trousers.

Kaye Adams and Molly Rainford both appear graceful in satin blue gowns with thigh-high splits.

And Tony Adams, Matt Goss, Will Mellor, Tyler West and Hamza Yassin remind everyone there are some gents involved as they look the part in bold suits.

Meanwhile Richie Anderson and James Bye flash a little flesh in sheer pink and purple dance costumes.

Let’s go! (Credit: BBC)

When does Strictly 2022 start? When is the launch show?

The pre-recorded Strictly Come Dancing 2022 launch show was originally supposed to air this evening (Saturday September 17).

It will now be shown on BBC One on Friday September 23 at 7pm. The programme is on until 8.50pm.

That means viewers will watch the launch opener just one day before the first live show on Saturday September 24.

Which dance pro will go all the way in 2022? (Credit: BBC)

And even though not a single minute of the series has been broadcast yet, Strictly 2022 has already been subject to a ‘favouritism’ row.

Pro Giovanni has been linked with dancing with TV presenter Richie. And according to reports, this speculation hasn’t gone down particularly well.

A source told The Sun: “The last two same sex couples have done really well and the feeling is that whoever gets Richie could go all the way and win it.

“Winning two on the bounce would be great for Gio. But not all of his colleagues feel the same way.”

