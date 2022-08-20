Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly been hit by a favouritism row as claims suggest Giovanni Pernice will be in this year’s same-sex dance pairing.

It’s been reported the professional dancer, 31, will be matched with Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson.

This comes after Strictly confirmed that Richie will be in a same-sex duo for the show.

In 2020, former boxer Nicola Adams and dancer Katya Jones became the series’ first ever same-sex couple.

Then last year, TV baker John Whaite danced in a same-sex pairing with Johannes Radebe.

Richie Anderson poses for Strictly 2022 line-up photo (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing pros reportedly think it’s unfair

While the claims have not been confirmed, it’s been said that some aren’t too happy about Giovanni being chosen.

A source told The Sun: “Some of Gio’s fellow pros have raised eyebrows about chat of him getting Richie.

“The last two same sex couples have done really well and the feeling is that whoever gets Richie could go all the way and win it.

“Winning two on the bounce would be great for Gio — but not all of his colleagues feel the same way.”

Giovanni won the series last year with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis – the show’s first ever deaf contestant.

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to kick off next month in September.

Giovanni Pernice won the show last year with Rose Ayling-Ellis (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing details

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will also be returning as hosts.

Also returning to the panel, are judges Motsi Mabuse,Craig Revel Horwood, head judge Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke.

The show’s official announcement read: “The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.”

Celebrities who are confirmed to be in the line-up include actor Will Mellor, broadcaster Kaye Adams and Jayde Adams.

