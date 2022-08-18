Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Tyler West has thanked hospital staff after sharing a photo on Instagram.

The Kiss FM presenter revealed details of the hospital visit on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old shared a black and white photo of himself sitting down in what appeared to be a waiting room and told fans that “everything’s cool”.

Tyler shared a photo to thank NHS staff (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Strictly 2022 news

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “Everything’s cool.

“But wanna shout out the NHS, especially the paramedic and A&E team. We are truly blessed with all the hard work they do, they really don’t get enough credit. Thank you!”

However, Tyler didn’t reveal why he was actually at hospital or whether he had been injured.

The popular radio DJ was the seventh contestant to be announced to take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

At the time he was announced as part of the line-up, he said: “I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family!

Tyler West will appear on Strictly later this year (Credit: BBC)

“As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone.”

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins,” added the star.

His addition to the Strictly line-up for 2022 proved controversial with some fans of the BBC competition.

Read more: Strictly contestants 2022: All the stars CONFIRMED for this year’s line-up

“I haven’t heard of him, but I don’t listen to Kiss FM. It’s always nice to see a variety of people who we get to know. I didn’t know Rhys [Stephenson] last year, but enjoyed watching him,” one fan tweeted.

“First celeb I don’t know but I look forward to getting to know him,” another said.

However, sadly other fans weren’t quite so excited.

“Who on earth is this? I have zero interest in watching this year,” one said on Instagram.

“I no longer recognise any of the new celebrities’ names. Not watching,” added a second.

What do you think of the latest Strictly news? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.