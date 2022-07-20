Strictly star Anton Du Beke celebrated his birthday today (July 20) – but the claims he’s just tuned 21 are news to us!

Anton is in the middle of his Him & Me tour with reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Giovanni Pernice.

The boys are in Sunderland tonight (July 20), with the tour wrapping up later this week.

And it’s clear they’ve developed a clear bond while performing together.

Anton Du Beke is celebrating his birthday today (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Anton and Giovanni enjoy birthday dinner

The boys headed out on the town for a boozy lunch today.

Giovanni posted a video of Anton to his Instagram Stories, with the pair enjoying a champagne cocktail while they perused the menu.

Veteran pro Anton was seen sitting across the table from heart-throb Giovanni, with the birthday boy wearing a casual blue shirt for the occasion.

Sharing the video, Giovanni can be heard speaking and wishing Anton a happy birthday.

However, despite the boys’ assurances otherwise, Anton hasn’t turned 21 today.

Instead, the Strictly judge – who is taking over from Bruno Tonioli again this year – is actually 56.

Anton turned 21 again today (Credit: Instagram)

21 again, eh Anton!

As Anton raised a glass to his birthday, Giovanni said: “Happy birthday.”

The boys then let fans in on their lunch, as they joked together about Anton’s age.

“Thank you very much,” Anton replied.

“21 again. It must be right because this is what I’m looking at,” he said, holding up the restaurant’s menu.

“Must be true,” he added.

“Absolutely,” Giovanni agreed, laughing.

“Thank you my darling,” Anton added.

Anton enjoyed lunch with his ‘darling’ Giovanni (Credit: Instagram)

Kisses for Giovanni’s ‘leading lady’

It’s not just Anton who Giovanni has fond feelings for, though.

When the new Strictly dancers were announced, he shared a video with new pro Lauren Oakley.

He was seen kissing his “leading lady” Lauren and declared: “No one deserves it more than you.”

