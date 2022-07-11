Giovanni Pernice kisses new Strictly pro dancer as he brands her his ‘leading lady’

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has welcomed a new pro dancer to the team after an announcement today.

On Monday (July 11), Strictly Come Dancing announced that four new professional dancers will be joining the BBC series this year.

Giovanni is good friends with newbie Lauren Oakley as they have worked together on his tour.

She starred as his “leading lady”.

Giovanni congratulated Lauren on her Strictly role (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

Taking to his Instagram Stories today, Giovanni shared a photo of himself kissing Lauren on the cheek.

He wrote: “Nobody deserves it more than you. Go on super [star].”

He then shared a video of Lauren trying on clothes as he said: “My leading lady and now @bbcstrictly professional…

Lauren is joining the 2022 pro dancers line-up (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“THAT’S @laurenmayoakley everyone,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Lauren will be joining fellow newbies Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, and Michelle Tsiakkas.

In a statement, Lauren said: “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most.

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

New Strictly dancers

Meanwhile, Carlos added: “I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started.

“It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Vito gushed: “I am really excited to become part of this family.

“I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!)”

Finally, Michelle said: “Being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing has been my dream ever since I was a little girl.

“I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!”

Giovanni won the BBC show last year with his partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Could this year see his pal Lauren take the trophy?

